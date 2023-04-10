Canada Shares Might Trend To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - In line with the general trend on Monday, Canadian shares also might be opening lower.

Gold futures are waiting for a slight decline, while Copper and Silver prices are lower for May-end delivery. The S&P/TSX Composite index closed at 20,196.69 on Thursday, up 0.18 percent on Thursday.

Canadian Dollar is trading lower against the USD.

Scotiabank appointed Francisco Aristeguieta to Lead International Banking Business, Effective May 1. In another announcement, Sleep Country said it intends to acquire the Canadian operations of Casper Sleep.

Around 40,000 customers are still in the dark as the Hydro-Quebec repair will be finished by Tuesday only.

Asian stocks rose broadly in thin holiday trade on Monday. Chinese shares fluctuated before ending lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.37 percent to 3,315.36.

Australian, New Zealand, and Hong Kong markets were closed for Easter.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 8.45 points or 0.12 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 77.72 points or 0.50 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 78.62 points or 1.03 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 112.20 points or 1.01 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is 0.26 percent.