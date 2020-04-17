Canada's Apotex Donates Critical N95 Masks to Support Frontline Healthcare Workers

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Apotex Pharmachem, Canada's largest producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, has donated thousands of much-needed N95 masks for use by frontline healthcare workers across the GTA.

The facility, located in Brantford, Ontario, maintains a regular supply of N95 masks which must be worn by certain site employees to perform their regular duties, including those in manufacturing and quality control.

As the demand for masks has surged from the impact of COVID-19, Apotex Pharmachem heeded the call for help. By modifying its internal procedures, the company adapted its use of Personal Protection Equipment. This enabled the site to free up some of their surplus inventory of N95 masks.

Eight hundred masks were provided to the City of Brantford which coordinated the distribution of donated supplies to the local healthcare system including hospitals and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). An additional 800 masks were shared between GTA-based Trillium Health Partners and William Osler Health System, which serve Brampton and part of Etobicoke. The most recent donation of 400 masks was made to Children's Health Foundation which supports the Children's Hospital at London's Health Sciences Centre.

"In these challenging times it is so important for the community to come together and provide support," said Jason Fischer, Vice-President & GM, "and while we had a limited number of masks that we could donate, every bit helps. Our incredibly dedicated healthcare workers are facing an unprecedented challenge fighting the COVID-19 virus. These masks are essential to keeping them safe as they serve patients and Apotex is committed to helping in whatever way we can."

Part of the Apotex group of companies, Apotex Pharmachem manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical manufacturing and employs over 300 people.

