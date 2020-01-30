Canada's CTV Announces New Half-Hour Original Comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING from the Producers of LETTERKENNY

– Eight-episode series from award-winning New Metric Media is created and executive produced by Kurt Smeaton (SCHITT'S CREEK), and executive produced by Chuck Tatham (MODERN FAMILY) and Mark Montefiore (BAD BLOOD) –

– Bell Media retains international distribution rights and names New Metric Media as exclusive Sales Agent –

­­"The amazing life we had built in our twenties was crumbling into a pile of diapers and cancelled social engagements. But goddammit, we weren't going down without a fight." – Kurt Smeaton, Creator and Executive Producer on the inspiration behind CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/2gxxSO

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's leading television network, CTV, announced today from Prime Time in Ottawa its newest original series CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING. The new, half-hour MADE®-in-Canada comedy showcases one couple's efforts to reclaim a piece of their old lives which are continually thwarted by their young children in surprising and absurd ways. But somewhere in the toy-filled, pee-stained wreckage of what they once had, they find a new life that's pretty good, too.

The series has been in development at CTV since 2016 and is now set to begin production in Spring 2020 in and around Toronto. Casting is underway.

From award-winning L.A.- and Toronto-based producer New Metric Media, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is created by veteran comedy writer and producer Kurt Smeaton (SCHITT'S CREEK, KIM'S CONVENIENCE). Alongside Smeaton, one of television's premier comedy writers, Chuck Tatham (MODERN FAMILY, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT) joins multiple Canadian Screen Award-winner Mark Montefiore (LETTERKENNY, WHAT WOULD SAL DO?) as executive producer, with Beth Iley (KILLJOYS) serving as producer.

"This is a hilarious series with broad, universal comedy at its heart, from an amazing creative team in Kurt and Chuck together with our talented partners at New Metric Media," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "Commissioning this new series also provides the opportunity to deliver a hit series for CTV while simultaneously expanding the roster of titles for our Bell Media Distribution catalogue."

Cosentino also confirmed that Bell Media Distribution has stepped up to become the series' International Distributor, and has subsequently named New Metric Media as its exclusive Sales Agent for the program. CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING joins LETTERKENNY in New Metric Media's growing comedy catalogue.

To view full press release, click here.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadas-ctv-announces-new-half-hour-original-comedy-children-ruin-everything-from-the-producers-of-letterkenny-300996222.html

SOURCE CTV