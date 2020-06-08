+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
08.06.2020 14:13:00

Canada's housing starts continue to see regional impacts in May

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for April was conducted in each province with the exception of Québec, following the introduction of pandemic measures in the province in late March. Residential construction in Québec resumed on April 20. We have resumed the SCS in Québec in May. This press release includes national housing starts totals without Québec in order to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where the SCS survey was conducted in both April and May.

The trend in housing starts was 196,750 units in May 2020, down from 198,644 units in April 2020. Excluding Quebec, the trend was 151,072 units in May 2020, down from 155,600 units in April 2020. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"Outside of Quebec, the national trend in housing starts decreased in May," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher multi-family starts in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces were offset by declines in British Columbia and the Prairies. We expect national starts to continue to register declines in the near term, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 measures."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada excluding Quebec saw a decrease of 20.4% in May from April. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 21.6% in May. Multiple urban starts decreased by 27.2% while single-detached urban starts decreased by 3.9%.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7,772 units excluding Quebec.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.


Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total





May 2019

May 2020

%

May 2019

May 2020

%

May 2019

May 2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.-L.


37

19

-49

13

0

-100

50

19

-62

P.E.I.   


23

17

-26

54

72

33

77

89

16

N.S.   


117

124

6

150

164

9

267

288

8

N.B.   


51

57

12

131

225

72

182

282

55

Atlantic


228

217

-5

348

461

32

576

678

18

Qc


680

972

43

3,477

4,289

23

4,157

5,261

27

Ont.   


1,701

1,749

3

2,723

3,261

20

4,424

5,010

13

Man.   


195

141

-28

511

156

-69

706

297

-58

Sask.   


95

84

-12

87

91

5

182

175

-4

Alta.   


779

647

-17

1,019

954

-6

1,798

1,601

-11

Prairies


1,069

872

-18

1,617

1,201

-26

2,686

2,073

-23

B.C.   


723

587

-19

3,843

2,492

-35

4,566

3,079

-33

Canada (10,000+)

4,401

4,397

0

12,008

11,704

-3

16,409

16,101

-2


Metropolitan Areas










Abbotsford-Mission

47

36

-23

110

14

-87

157

50

-68

Barrie


14

106

##

13

10

-23

27

116

330

Belleville


58

18

-69

12

12

-

70

30

-57

Brantford


21

32

52

5

32

##

26

64

146

Calgary


294

262

-11

518

459

-11

812

721

-11

Edmonton


335

275

-18

260

395

52

595

670

13

Greater Sudbury

7

2

-71

4

2

-50

11

4

-64

Guelph


31

27

-13

16

0

-100

47

27

-43

Halifax


76

84

11

125

137

10

201

221

10

Hamilton


40

52

30

210

57

-73

250

109

-56

Kelowna


38

43

13

52

113

117

90

156

73

Kingston


31

12

-61

12

200

##

43

212

393

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

61

52

-15

85

79

-7

146

131

-10

Lethbridge


23

11

-52

12

6

-50

35

17

-51

London


133

46

-65

54

94

74

187

140

-25

Moncton


17

18

6

101

153

51

118

171

45

Montréal


284

406

43

1,953

2,502

28

2,237

2,908

30

Oshawa


243

83

-66

152

95

-38

395

178

-55

Ottawa-Gatineau

279

334

20

878

686

-22

1,157

1,020

-12

Gatineau


42

52

24

457

275

-40

499

327

-34

Ottawa


237

282

19

421

411

-2

658

693

5

Peterborough


25

24

-4

89

13

-85

114

37

-68

Québec


94

172

83

669

842

26

763

1,014

33

Regina


11

11

-

12

31

158

23

42

83

Saguenay


33

23

-30

21

40

90

54

63

17

St. Catharines-Niagara

72

66

-8

124

29

-77

196

95

-52

Saint John


16

16

-

2

2

-

18

18

-

St. John's


26

11

-58

13

0

-100

39

11

-72

Saskatoon


76

65

-14

73

46

-37

149

111

-26

Sherbrooke


26

36

38

93

114

23

119

150

26

Thunder Bay


8

3

-63

8

24

200

16

27

69

Toronto


371

530

43

1,367

2,028

48

1,738

2,558

47

Trois-Rivières

26

36

38

38

121

218

64

157

145

Vancouver


334

241

-28

3,256

1,853

-43

3,590

2,094

-42

Victoria


57

55

-4

142

205

44

199

260

31

Windsor


57

52

-9

22

24

9

79

76

-4

Winnipeg


171

115

-33

486

138

-72

657

253

-61

Total


3,435

3,355

-2

10,987

10,556

-4

14,422

13,911

-4

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

 


Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached

All Others

Total





April 2020

May 2020

%

April 2020

May 2020

%

April 2020

May 2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)










N.L.


293

199

-32

1

0

-100

294

199

-32

P.E.I.   


175

159

-9

432

864

100

607

1,023

69

N.S.   


1,949

1,602

-18

454

1,959

331

2,403

3,561

48

N.B.   


1,086

631

-42

1,193

2,552

114

2,279

3,183

40

Qc  


0

8,572

##

0

47,746

##

0

56,318

##

Ont.   


17,395

18,020

4

76,232

38,513

-49

93,627

56,533

-40

Man.   


1,796

1,463

-19

4,524

1,872

-59

6,320

3,335

-47

Sask.   


1,063

959

-10

1,392

1,092

-22

2,455

2,051

-16

Alta.   


7,759

7,329

-6

15,729

11,434

-27

23,488

18,763

-20

B.C.   


6,648

6,329

-5

21,041

29,827

42

27,689

36,156

31

Canada (10,000+)

38,164

45,263

19

120,998

135,859

12

159,162

181,122

14

Canada (All Areas)

43,900

53,912

23

122,574

139,540

14

166,477

193,453

16

Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec)

38,164

36,691

-4

120,998

88,113

-27

159,162

124,804

-22

Canada (All Areas excluding Quebec)

43,900

42,345

-4

122,574

90,231

-26

166,477

132,576

-20


Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

358

332

-7

108

168

56

466

500

7

Barrie


989

946

-4

132

120

-9

1,121

1,066

-5

Belleville


651

149

-77

48

144

200

699

293

-58

Brantford


372

346

-7

1,644

384

-77

2,016

730

-64

Calgary


2,770

2,921

5

4,008

5,508

37

6,778

8,429

24

Edmonton


3,879

2,852

-26

10,560

4,740

-55

14,439

7,592

-47

Greater Sudbury

200

25

-88

24

24

-

224

49

-78

Guelph


259

256

-1

0

0

-

259

256

-1

Halifax


1,382

1,088

-21

120

1,644

##

1,502

2,732

82

Hamilton


377

547

45

516

684

33

893

1,231

38

Kelowna


367

438

19

216

1,356

##

583

1,794

208

Kingston


375

121

-68

156

2,400

##

531

2,521

375

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

581

630

8

480

948

98

1,061

1,578

49

Lethbridge


168

135

-20

108

72

-33

276

207

-25

London


1,784

481

-73

1,740

1,128

-35

3,524

1,609

-54

Moncton


331

211

-36

1,008

1,836

82

1,339

2,047

53

Montréal


0

3,290

##

0

29,492

##

0

32,782

##

Oshawa


760

827

9

492

1,140

132

1,252

1,967

57

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,087

3,714

20

7,356

8,232

12

10,443

11,946

14

Gatineau


1

563

##

0

3,300

##

1

3,863

##

Ottawa


3,086

3,151

2

7,356

4,932

-33

10,442

8,083

-23

Peterborough

189

203

7

336

156

-54

525

359

-32

Québec


0

1,350

##

0

10,104

##

0

11,454

##

Regina


315

176

-44

732

372

-49

1,047

548

-48

Saguenay


0

178

##

0

480

##

0

658

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

949

879

-7

468

348

-26

1,417

1,227

-13

Saint John


247

168

-32

0

24

##

247

192

-22

St. John's


182

128

-30

0

0

-

182

128

-30

Saskatoon


619

678

10

576

552

-4

1,195

1,230

3

Sherbrooke


0

450

##

0

1,368

##

0

1,818

##

Thunder Bay

15

57

280

0

288

##

15

345

##

Toronto


2,336

5,365

130

58,560

24,336

-58

60,896

29,701

-51

Trois-Rivières

0

225

##

0

1,452

##

0

1,677

##

Vancouver


3,128

2,729

-13

12,012

22,236

85

15,140

24,965

65

Victoria


582

593

2

4,980

2,460

-51

5,562

3,053

-45

Windsor


416

552

33

360

288

-20

776

840

8

Winnipeg


1,516

1,134

-25

4,164

1,656

-60

5,680

2,790

-51

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. 

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

