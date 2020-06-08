|
08.06.2020 14:13:00
Canada's housing starts continue to see regional impacts in May
OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for April was conducted in each province with the exception of Québec, following the introduction of pandemic measures in the province in late March. Residential construction in Québec resumed on April 20. We have resumed the SCS in Québec in May. This press release includes national housing starts totals without Québec in order to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where the SCS survey was conducted in both April and May.
The trend in housing starts was 196,750 units in May 2020, down from 198,644 units in April 2020. Excluding Quebec, the trend was 151,072 units in May 2020, down from 155,600 units in April 2020. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"Outside of Quebec, the national trend in housing starts decreased in May," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher multi-family starts in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces were offset by declines in British Columbia and the Prairies. We expect national starts to continue to register declines in the near term, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 measures."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada excluding Quebec saw a decrease of 20.4% in May from April. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 21.6% in May. Multiple urban starts decreased by 27.2% while single-detached urban starts decreased by 3.9%.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7,772 units excluding Quebec.
Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.
Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
May 2019
May 2020
%
May 2019
May 2020
%
May 2019
May 2020
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.-L.
37
19
-49
13
0
-100
50
19
-62
P.E.I.
23
17
-26
54
72
33
77
89
16
N.S.
117
124
6
150
164
9
267
288
8
N.B.
51
57
12
131
225
72
182
282
55
Atlantic
228
217
-5
348
461
32
576
678
18
Qc
680
972
43
3,477
4,289
23
4,157
5,261
27
Ont.
1,701
1,749
3
2,723
3,261
20
4,424
5,010
13
Man.
195
141
-28
511
156
-69
706
297
-58
Sask.
95
84
-12
87
91
5
182
175
-4
Alta.
779
647
-17
1,019
954
-6
1,798
1,601
-11
Prairies
1,069
872
-18
1,617
1,201
-26
2,686
2,073
-23
B.C.
723
587
-19
3,843
2,492
-35
4,566
3,079
-33
Canada (10,000+)
4,401
4,397
0
12,008
11,704
-3
16,409
16,101
-2
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
47
36
-23
110
14
-87
157
50
-68
Barrie
14
106
##
13
10
-23
27
116
330
Belleville
58
18
-69
12
12
-
70
30
-57
Brantford
21
32
52
5
32
##
26
64
146
Calgary
294
262
-11
518
459
-11
812
721
-11
Edmonton
335
275
-18
260
395
52
595
670
13
Greater Sudbury
7
2
-71
4
2
-50
11
4
-64
Guelph
31
27
-13
16
0
-100
47
27
-43
Halifax
76
84
11
125
137
10
201
221
10
Hamilton
40
52
30
210
57
-73
250
109
-56
Kelowna
38
43
13
52
113
117
90
156
73
Kingston
31
12
-61
12
200
##
43
212
393
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
61
52
-15
85
79
-7
146
131
-10
Lethbridge
23
11
-52
12
6
-50
35
17
-51
London
133
46
-65
54
94
74
187
140
-25
Moncton
17
18
6
101
153
51
118
171
45
Montréal
284
406
43
1,953
2,502
28
2,237
2,908
30
Oshawa
243
83
-66
152
95
-38
395
178
-55
Ottawa-Gatineau
279
334
20
878
686
-22
1,157
1,020
-12
Gatineau
42
52
24
457
275
-40
499
327
-34
Ottawa
237
282
19
421
411
-2
658
693
5
Peterborough
25
24
-4
89
13
-85
114
37
-68
Québec
94
172
83
669
842
26
763
1,014
33
Regina
11
11
-
12
31
158
23
42
83
Saguenay
33
23
-30
21
40
90
54
63
17
St. Catharines-Niagara
72
66
-8
124
29
-77
196
95
-52
Saint John
16
16
-
2
2
-
18
18
-
St. John's
26
11
-58
13
0
-100
39
11
-72
Saskatoon
76
65
-14
73
46
-37
149
111
-26
Sherbrooke
26
36
38
93
114
23
119
150
26
Thunder Bay
8
3
-63
8
24
200
16
27
69
Toronto
371
530
43
1,367
2,028
48
1,738
2,558
47
Trois-Rivières
26
36
38
38
121
218
64
157
145
Vancouver
334
241
-28
3,256
1,853
-43
3,590
2,094
-42
Victoria
57
55
-4
142
205
44
199
260
31
Windsor
57
52
-9
22
24
9
79
76
-4
Winnipeg
171
115
-33
486
138
-72
657
253
-61
Total
3,435
3,355
-2
10,987
10,556
-4
14,422
13,911
-4
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
April 2020
May 2020
%
April 2020
May 2020
%
April 2020
May 2020
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.L.
293
199
-32
1
0
-100
294
199
-32
P.E.I.
175
159
-9
432
864
100
607
1,023
69
N.S.
1,949
1,602
-18
454
1,959
331
2,403
3,561
48
N.B.
1,086
631
-42
1,193
2,552
114
2,279
3,183
40
Qc
0
8,572
##
0
47,746
##
0
56,318
##
Ont.
17,395
18,020
4
76,232
38,513
-49
93,627
56,533
-40
Man.
1,796
1,463
-19
4,524
1,872
-59
6,320
3,335
-47
Sask.
1,063
959
-10
1,392
1,092
-22
2,455
2,051
-16
Alta.
7,759
7,329
-6
15,729
11,434
-27
23,488
18,763
-20
B.C.
6,648
6,329
-5
21,041
29,827
42
27,689
36,156
31
Canada (10,000+)
38,164
45,263
19
120,998
135,859
12
159,162
181,122
14
Canada (All Areas)
43,900
53,912
23
122,574
139,540
14
166,477
193,453
16
Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec)
38,164
36,691
-4
120,998
88,113
-27
159,162
124,804
-22
Canada (All Areas excluding Quebec)
43,900
42,345
-4
122,574
90,231
-26
166,477
132,576
-20
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
358
332
-7
108
168
56
466
500
7
Barrie
989
946
-4
132
120
-9
1,121
1,066
-5
Belleville
651
149
-77
48
144
200
699
293
-58
Brantford
372
346
-7
1,644
384
-77
2,016
730
-64
Calgary
2,770
2,921
5
4,008
5,508
37
6,778
8,429
24
Edmonton
3,879
2,852
-26
10,560
4,740
-55
14,439
7,592
-47
Greater Sudbury
200
25
-88
24
24
-
224
49
-78
Guelph
259
256
-1
0
0
-
259
256
-1
Halifax
1,382
1,088
-21
120
1,644
##
1,502
2,732
82
Hamilton
377
547
45
516
684
33
893
1,231
38
Kelowna
367
438
19
216
1,356
##
583
1,794
208
Kingston
375
121
-68
156
2,400
##
531
2,521
375
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
581
630
8
480
948
98
1,061
1,578
49
Lethbridge
168
135
-20
108
72
-33
276
207
-25
London
1,784
481
-73
1,740
1,128
-35
3,524
1,609
-54
Moncton
331
211
-36
1,008
1,836
82
1,339
2,047
53
Montréal
0
3,290
##
0
29,492
##
0
32,782
##
Oshawa
760
827
9
492
1,140
132
1,252
1,967
57
Ottawa-Gatineau
3,087
3,714
20
7,356
8,232
12
10,443
11,946
14
Gatineau
1
563
##
0
3,300
##
1
3,863
##
Ottawa
3,086
3,151
2
7,356
4,932
-33
10,442
8,083
-23
Peterborough
189
203
7
336
156
-54
525
359
-32
Québec
0
1,350
##
0
10,104
##
0
11,454
##
Regina
315
176
-44
732
372
-49
1,047
548
-48
Saguenay
0
178
##
0
480
##
0
658
##
St. Catharines-Niagara
949
879
-7
468
348
-26
1,417
1,227
-13
Saint John
247
168
-32
0
24
##
247
192
-22
St. John's
182
128
-30
0
0
-
182
128
-30
Saskatoon
619
678
10
576
552
-4
1,195
1,230
3
Sherbrooke
0
450
##
0
1,368
##
0
1,818
##
Thunder Bay
15
57
280
0
288
##
15
345
##
Toronto
2,336
5,365
130
58,560
24,336
-58
60,896
29,701
-51
Trois-Rivières
0
225
##
0
1,452
##
0
1,677
##
Vancouver
3,128
2,729
-13
12,012
22,236
85
15,140
24,965
65
Victoria
582
593
2
4,980
2,460
-51
5,562
3,053
-45
Windsor
416
552
33
360
288
-20
776
840
8
Winnipeg
1,516
1,134
-25
4,164
1,656
-60
5,680
2,790
-51
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann zum Wochenstart in die Gewinnzone drehen. Der DAX bewegt kann einen Teil seiner Verluste im Verlauf wettmachen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen aus.