Canada's housing starts continue to see regional impacts in May

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for April was conducted in each province with the exception of Québec, following the introduction of pandemic measures in the province in late March. Residential construction in Québec resumed on April 20. We have resumed the SCS in Québec in May. This press release includes national housing starts totals without Québec in order to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where the SCS survey was conducted in both April and May.

The trend in housing starts was 196,750 units in May 2020, down from 198,644 units in April 2020. Excluding Quebec, the trend was 151,072 units in May 2020, down from 155,600 units in April 2020. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"Outside of Quebec, the national trend in housing starts decreased in May," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher multi-family starts in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces were offset by declines in British Columbia and the Prairies. We expect national starts to continue to register declines in the near term, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 measures."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada excluding Quebec saw a decrease of 20.4% in May from April. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 21.6% in May. Multiple urban starts decreased by 27.2% while single-detached urban starts decreased by 3.9%.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7,772 units excluding Quebec.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







May 2019 May 2020 % May 2019 May 2020 % May 2019 May 2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

37 19 -49 13 0 -100 50 19 -62 P.E.I.

23 17 -26 54 72 33 77 89 16 N.S.

117 124 6 150 164 9 267 288 8 N.B.

51 57 12 131 225 72 182 282 55 Atlantic

228 217 -5 348 461 32 576 678 18 Qc

680 972 43 3,477 4,289 23 4,157 5,261 27 Ont.

1,701 1,749 3 2,723 3,261 20 4,424 5,010 13 Man.

195 141 -28 511 156 -69 706 297 -58 Sask.

95 84 -12 87 91 5 182 175 -4 Alta.

779 647 -17 1,019 954 -6 1,798 1,601 -11 Prairies

1,069 872 -18 1,617 1,201 -26 2,686 2,073 -23 B.C.

723 587 -19 3,843 2,492 -35 4,566 3,079 -33 Canada (10,000+) 4,401 4,397 0 12,008 11,704 -3 16,409 16,101 -2

Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 47 36 -23 110 14 -87 157 50 -68 Barrie

14 106 ## 13 10 -23 27 116 330 Belleville

58 18 -69 12 12 - 70 30 -57 Brantford

21 32 52 5 32 ## 26 64 146 Calgary

294 262 -11 518 459 -11 812 721 -11 Edmonton

335 275 -18 260 395 52 595 670 13 Greater Sudbury 7 2 -71 4 2 -50 11 4 -64 Guelph

31 27 -13 16 0 -100 47 27 -43 Halifax

76 84 11 125 137 10 201 221 10 Hamilton

40 52 30 210 57 -73 250 109 -56 Kelowna

38 43 13 52 113 117 90 156 73 Kingston

31 12 -61 12 200 ## 43 212 393 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 61 52 -15 85 79 -7 146 131 -10 Lethbridge

23 11 -52 12 6 -50 35 17 -51 London

133 46 -65 54 94 74 187 140 -25 Moncton

17 18 6 101 153 51 118 171 45 Montréal

284 406 43 1,953 2,502 28 2,237 2,908 30 Oshawa

243 83 -66 152 95 -38 395 178 -55 Ottawa-Gatineau 279 334 20 878 686 -22 1,157 1,020 -12 Gatineau

42 52 24 457 275 -40 499 327 -34 Ottawa

237 282 19 421 411 -2 658 693 5 Peterborough

25 24 -4 89 13 -85 114 37 -68 Québec

94 172 83 669 842 26 763 1,014 33 Regina

11 11 - 12 31 158 23 42 83 Saguenay

33 23 -30 21 40 90 54 63 17 St. Catharines-Niagara 72 66 -8 124 29 -77 196 95 -52 Saint John

16 16 - 2 2 - 18 18 - St. John's

26 11 -58 13 0 -100 39 11 -72 Saskatoon

76 65 -14 73 46 -37 149 111 -26 Sherbrooke

26 36 38 93 114 23 119 150 26 Thunder Bay

8 3 -63 8 24 200 16 27 69 Toronto

371 530 43 1,367 2,028 48 1,738 2,558 47 Trois-Rivières 26 36 38 38 121 218 64 157 145 Vancouver

334 241 -28 3,256 1,853 -43 3,590 2,094 -42 Victoria

57 55 -4 142 205 44 199 260 31 Windsor

57 52 -9 22 24 9 79 76 -4 Winnipeg

171 115 -33 486 138 -72 657 253 -61 Total

3,435 3,355 -2 10,987 10,556 -4 14,422 13,911 -4 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total







April 2020 May 2020 % April 2020 May 2020 % April 2020 May 2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

293 199 -32 1 0 -100 294 199 -32 P.E.I.

175 159 -9 432 864 100 607 1,023 69 N.S.

1,949 1,602 -18 454 1,959 331 2,403 3,561 48 N.B.

1,086 631 -42 1,193 2,552 114 2,279 3,183 40 Qc

0 8,572 ## 0 47,746 ## 0 56,318 ## Ont.

17,395 18,020 4 76,232 38,513 -49 93,627 56,533 -40 Man.

1,796 1,463 -19 4,524 1,872 -59 6,320 3,335 -47 Sask.

1,063 959 -10 1,392 1,092 -22 2,455 2,051 -16 Alta.

7,759 7,329 -6 15,729 11,434 -27 23,488 18,763 -20 B.C.

6,648 6,329 -5 21,041 29,827 42 27,689 36,156 31 Canada (10,000+) 38,164 45,263 19 120,998 135,859 12 159,162 181,122 14 Canada (All Areas) 43,900 53,912 23 122,574 139,540 14 166,477 193,453 16 Canada (10,000+ excluding Quebec) 38,164 36,691 -4 120,998 88,113 -27 159,162 124,804 -22 Canada (All Areas excluding Quebec) 43,900 42,345 -4 122,574 90,231 -26 166,477 132,576 -20

Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 358 332 -7 108 168 56 466 500 7 Barrie

989 946 -4 132 120 -9 1,121 1,066 -5 Belleville

651 149 -77 48 144 200 699 293 -58 Brantford

372 346 -7 1,644 384 -77 2,016 730 -64 Calgary

2,770 2,921 5 4,008 5,508 37 6,778 8,429 24 Edmonton

3,879 2,852 -26 10,560 4,740 -55 14,439 7,592 -47 Greater Sudbury 200 25 -88 24 24 - 224 49 -78 Guelph

259 256 -1 0 0 - 259 256 -1 Halifax

1,382 1,088 -21 120 1,644 ## 1,502 2,732 82 Hamilton

377 547 45 516 684 33 893 1,231 38 Kelowna

367 438 19 216 1,356 ## 583 1,794 208 Kingston

375 121 -68 156 2,400 ## 531 2,521 375 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 581 630 8 480 948 98 1,061 1,578 49 Lethbridge

168 135 -20 108 72 -33 276 207 -25 London

1,784 481 -73 1,740 1,128 -35 3,524 1,609 -54 Moncton

331 211 -36 1,008 1,836 82 1,339 2,047 53 Montréal

0 3,290 ## 0 29,492 ## 0 32,782 ## Oshawa

760 827 9 492 1,140 132 1,252 1,967 57 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,087 3,714 20 7,356 8,232 12 10,443 11,946 14 Gatineau

1 563 ## 0 3,300 ## 1 3,863 ## Ottawa

3,086 3,151 2 7,356 4,932 -33 10,442 8,083 -23 Peterborough 189 203 7 336 156 -54 525 359 -32 Québec

0 1,350 ## 0 10,104 ## 0 11,454 ## Regina

315 176 -44 732 372 -49 1,047 548 -48 Saguenay

0 178 ## 0 480 ## 0 658 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 949 879 -7 468 348 -26 1,417 1,227 -13 Saint John

247 168 -32 0 24 ## 247 192 -22 St. John's

182 128 -30 0 0 - 182 128 -30 Saskatoon

619 678 10 576 552 -4 1,195 1,230 3 Sherbrooke

0 450 ## 0 1,368 ## 0 1,818 ## Thunder Bay 15 57 280 0 288 ## 15 345 ## Toronto

2,336 5,365 130 58,560 24,336 -58 60,896 29,701 -51 Trois-Rivières 0 225 ## 0 1,452 ## 0 1,677 ## Vancouver

3,128 2,729 -13 12,012 22,236 85 15,140 24,965 65 Victoria

582 593 2 4,980 2,460 -51 5,562 3,053 -45 Windsor

416 552 33 360 288 -20 776 840 8 Winnipeg

1,516 1,134 -25 4,164 1,656 -60 5,680 2,790 -51 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation