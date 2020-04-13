Canada's Largest Pharmaceutical Company Produces Hand Sanitizer to Support the Fight Against COVID-19

BRANTFORD, ON, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Apotex Pharmachem, Canada's largest producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, is using its technical expertise and manufacturing capability to produce hand sanitizer in support of frontline workers who are battling the COVID-19 virus.

A division of Apotex, the facility located in Brantford, Ontario, produced an initial run of 500 one-litre bottles of sanitizer which were donated to Brant County to be distributed among local community agencies and healthcare facilities.

"Over the past few weeks, we've seen an overwhelming number of Ontario businesses join the fight against COVID-19, whether it's re-tooling to manufacture vital supplies like hand sanitizer, masks, or ventilators, or delivering those supplies to our frontline health care workers and first responders," said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. "Companies like Apotex are showing the Ontario spirit by stepping up to the plate and offering to help. Working together, we will defeat COVID-19 and get through this crisis."

As the demand for hand sanitizer increased, Apotex Pharmachem worked to re-tool part of its facility to begin production of this much-needed product. Dozens of employees across all functions collaborated to get production of the hand sanitizer, which is licensed under Health Canada for distribution in Canada, ramped up as quickly as possible.

"In these difficult days, it is the kindness that we do for each other that will preserve everything we hold dear in our society and culture. Converting a product line to make hand sanitizer to donate to the community shows kindness, flexibility and generosity of spirit. This is Apotex," said Will Bouma, MPP for Brantford-Brant. "This is the Ontario spirit that will help people throughout the community and beyond."

"This is a challenging time and Apotex is committed to supporting the communities in which we work and live," said Jason Fischer, Apotex Pharmachem's Vice-President & GM. The company will produce an additional 1,200 litres of sanitizer in the coming weeks to be further distributed within the City of Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations.

