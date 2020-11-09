Canada's Most Respected Award Program Launched

Canadians to Choose One Corporation Per Sector or Group

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - DART Insight and Communications has announced the launch of its "DART I & C Canada's Most Respected Corporation Program" which will present awards to those corporations in various sectors that the Canadian public most respects.

Beginning in November 2020, one corporation in a national business sector will receive the award as Canada's Most Respected entity within that group. For the first-year, category awardees will be named each month. The results will on the Canada's Most Respected Award website that was launched today at www.canadasmostrespected.com

The awards are based on the results of a large, rigorous, scientific, nationally representative survey of Canadians, undertaken by one of Canada's most respected providers of market and survey insights, Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research.

"We are excited to launch this program where all Canadians determine the Awardee. Awards are based on independent national public research, not by nominations, write-in efforts or a committee process," said Jeff Munn, Executive Director of the DART I & C Award Program. "We believe corporate respect is the most valued currency that any company can own, especially during these challenging times."

The first award will be announced on November 26, 2020 to Canada's Most Respected Life Insurance Company. This will be followed in December with the Most Respected Retail Bank and in January with the Most Respected Cellular Provider. Each list of candidates for the measurement survey is chosen from publicly available industry information. The entire award methodology, process, and the Awardees is available on the website.

Each category Awardee will receive a detailed Award Package, a copy of the national research and a custom designed trophy. They will have access to the Most Respected Awards Program allowing them to extend the celebration to their employees, customers, corporate leadership, shareholders, and stakeholders. The ranked results and data tables will be available on the Award website when each Awardee is announced.

"Our ongoing research has found that the unending attacks on the veracity of 'truth' have eroded the attribute of 'trust'. Instead, the public now uses the composite measure of 'respect' as the key driver of corporate reputation, and that's a game changer to be recognized." Munn said.

DART Insight and Communications Inc. (www.dartincom.ca) provides C-Suite communications and media training services and owns the DART I & C Most Respected Corporation Award Program (www.canadasmostrespected.com). DART was founded by strategic communications‎ expert Victoria Ollers and veteran pollster John Wright.

