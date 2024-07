Canada’s resources not enough to ride energy transition wave: Ian London

In this interview with Sarmad Jawad Al-Fadly, Ian M. London, executive director of the Canadian Critical Minerals & Materials Alliance, emphasizes that Canada’s rich mining history and resources alone are insufficient to remain competitive during the energy transition . London argues that Canada urgently needs to establish commercialization hubs to produce finished products like batteries, permanent magnets, and cathodes, which industries such as the auto sector demand. These hubs would reduce pre-production costs for emerging ventures through shared resources and expertise.London also highlights the importance of demand-driven energy transition and notes that Canada is competing with countries like China, Japan, and Korea, who are ahead in the race. He stresses the role of government in facilitating industry collaboration rather than financing individual projects. Additionally, London underscores the need for a skilled workforce in the critical minerals sector and calls for a larger effort to attract and develop talent. He concludes by cautioning against seeking perfection at the expense of progress in this highly competitive market.You can watch the whole interview here: Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com