(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, adding to the steep losses posted during Monday's session.

After moving modestly lower in early trading, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index slid more firmly into negative territory as the day progressed, closing down 306.83 points or 1.1 percent at 35,315.30.

With the extended slump on the day, the S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped to its lowest closing level in over a month.

The continued weakness on Bay Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of today's trading.

Technology stocks subsequently turned in some of the market's worst performances, as reflected by the 2.9 percent plunge by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

However, the weakness also spread outside of the tech sector, with industrial stocks moved sharply lower and dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Industrials Index down by 2.8 percent.

Telecom stocks also saw substantial weakness, moving notably lower along with financial, real estate and consumer discretionary stocks.