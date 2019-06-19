Canadian Cancer Society expands support system with new programs in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island to meet needs of people with cancer

CCS's Sobey Cancer Support Centre also expands access

HALIFAX, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Through a partnership with Wellspring Cancer Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is expanding its support system by introducing six new self-care support programs focused on wellness and resilience across Sydney, Halifax, Yarmouth and Charlottetown. The new partnership and programs reflect CCS's goal to improve the cancer experience by helping people live longer and enhancing their quality of life, and build upon its existing support system, which is the largest in the country. CCS's Sobey Cancer Support Centre in Halifax is also expanding its programs and services to anyone living with or impacted by cancer in the Halifax area.

The expansion follows a groundbreaking 2018 report by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer on the experience of people living with cancer. The report found that people need more tailored, understandable information about their cancer and treatment options as well as support services that focus on the physical, emotional and practical concerns they face after a cancer diagnosis. The report reinforced the need to move away from seeing people as patients with clinical needs only.

"A cancer experience doesn't end at the exit doors of the hospital," says Jane Parsons, Regional Executive Director, CCS, Atlantic Canada. "Getting back to 'normal' after cancer treatment can be challenging and that's why we're here to help and support people to live their lives more fully. These new, free programs will help people looking for ways to improve their well-being, reduce stress or develop skills to cope with a cancer diagnosis."

"At Wellspring, we've always been committed to improving the quality of lives for people living with cancer and their loved ones," says Christina Smith, CEO, Wellspring. "We are delighted to work in partnership with CCS in providing these programs for the people of the Atlantic provinces."

All programs offered through the Wellspring partnership have been researched and designed specifically for people living with cancer. The six new programs are focused on returning to work, proper nutrition, managing brain fog, relaxation and more. Most of the programs are available in all four communities and will be delivered by local, experienced and well-trained CCS facilitators. In addition, some online programming can be accessed right from home.

"The news today of our expanded support system is the result of the continued and generous support of our donors," says Parsons. "Bringing more programs directly into communities means people living with cancer can access tangible support without having to travel significant distances. This reduces the burden of cancer and allows people to focus on what matters most – life."

For more information about the programs or the CCS Sobey Cancer Support Centre:

Wellspring.ca/nova-scotia or wellspring.ca/pei or email atlanticprograms@cancer.ca

Visit http://www.sobeycancersupportcentre.ca/ or call 902-423-6183

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization whose mission is to eradicate cancer and enhance the quality of life of people living with cancer. When you want to know more about cancer, visit cancer.ca or call our toll-free bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1-888-939-3333 (TTY 1-866-786-3934).

About Wellspring Cancer Canada

Wellspring is a network of community-based cancer support centres that develops and provides professionally-led, evidence-based programs and services to meet the emotional, social, practical, informational and physical/functional needs of individuals living with cancer and those who care for them, all at no charge. For more information about Wellspring visit wellspring.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society