Canadian Coast Guard celebrates the graduation of 37 new Officers from the Coast Guard College

SYDNEY, NS, May 8, 2021 /CNW/ - For almost six decades the Canadian Coast Guard has been working to ensure mariners on Canadian waters are safe, the health of Canada's marine environments is protected, and goods can move safely and efficiently keeping the Canadian economy strong.

Every year, the Canadian Coast Guard welcomes new officers graduating from the Coast Guard College who are ready, willing, and able to perform these critical duties with professionalism and honour.

Today, the Canadian Coast Guard welcomes 37 new officers to our ranks. Despite the significant challenges posed by COVID-19, each of these new officers has persevered and mastered the skills necessary to serve Canadians across the country, and ensure that the Coast Guard stands ready to respond to incidents on our waterways.

These new officers have graduated from an extensive four-year officer training program at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia. During their studies, students learned the necessary engineering and navigation competencies needed to work on Coast Guard ships or in Coast Guard facilities.

The Canadian Coast Guard would like to take this opportunity to welcome our newest officers who are about to join their CCG colleagues in making positive contributions to the communities in which they live and work.

Quotes

"During these challenging times, it is so encouraging to see 37 new graduates embark on a career with the Coast Guard. Thank you to the Class of 2021 for all your hard work and dedication. You have chosen a career of service, and I thank you for everything I know you will do to keep mariners safe, and to protect Canada's waterways and coastlines. Congratulations, and welcome to the Canadian Coast Guard."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"As a graduate of the Canadian Coast Guard College, I know very well the amount of work each of you undertook to get to where you are today. This was no small undertaking, and each of you have excelled under difficult circumstances – you should be proud. I want to personally congratulate each of you on your success, and welcome you to the Coast Guard fleet."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

"On behalf of myself, and all of the College staff, Congratulations! As you take up your permanent positions across Canada, you will bring your valuable skills and talents to the communities you will serve, and they will benefit from them. Your success at the College has proven beyond doubt that you exemplify the values and skills that are essential to the continued success of the Canadian Coast Guard."

Pierre Jean, Executive Director, Canadian Coast Guard College

Quick Facts

This year's graduates will take up positions in the Canadian Coast Guard across the country:

11 in the Coast Guard's Western Region, posted in Victoria, British Columbia .

.

10 in the Coast Guard's Central Region, posted across Ontario in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River areas.

in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River areas.

16 in the Coast Guard's Atlantic Region, posted in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador , as well as Dartmouth, Nova Scotia .

and , as well as . Canadians interested in a career as a Coast Guard officer are encouraged to apply to the Canadian Coast Guard College, where learning becomes life changing.

The College offers a number of fully-funded program streams, from ship's officer, to engineer, to maritime traffic control. Graduates of the Canadian Coast Guard College are guaranteed a full-time position with the Coast Guard. More information on the application processes can be viewed on the Canadian Coast Guard College website.

Associated Links

Canadian Coast Guard College

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard College on Twitter

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard