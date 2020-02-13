Canadian Company AON3D Launches Industrial 3D Printer Built for the Strongest Plastics in the World

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - AON3D announces the launch of their AON-M2 2020, the latest large format industrial 3D printer in their flagship product line. A high-temperature 3D printer designed to print an expanding array of plastics, including PEEK, ULTEM™, PEKK, polycarbonate, and hundreds of other materials. This enables cutomers to print parts for the most demanding applications and environments, such as harsh chemical environments, extreme temperatures, and intense mechanical stress.

Open Materials 3D Printers Unlock More Applications

Many 3D printing companies restrict customers to a limited selection of costly, proprietary materials. AON3D, however, has committed to the open materials standard since its founding; customers can print hundreds of different materials on open materials 3D printers.

In addition, AON3D has focused its materials engineering expertise on developing optimized process parameters for vendors that provide the highest quality materials on the market. These include notable brands such as Solvay, SABIC, Kimya, DSM, Infinite Material Solutions, and many others.

Repeatably Accurate Part Printing

The AON-M2 2020 was designed for part accuracy and repeatability, as well as reliability. "From the all stainless-steel frame to minimize thermal expansion, to the chamber heater redesign that offers precise control of the thermal environment and heats up in less than 15 minutes, the AON-M2 2020 is an exciting step-up for AON3D," said CEO, Kevin Han. "We are thrilled to continue offering customers the widest range of material options for their applications and materials expertise that goes well beyond the machine design."

Making Materials Matter

AON3D's industrial 3D printing platform comes paired with a comprehensive process expertise offering; application engineers, trainers, and PhDs combine forces to support users in achieving exceptional part outcomes.

"We are seeing a growing demand for an additive manufacturing platform that can print the strongest thermoplastics, as well as an increasing recognition that reaching the maximum mechanical property potential for any part-material combination is a challenge best met with expert support," said Director of R&D, Andrew Walker. "The AON-M2 2020 is the bedrock of a complete solution we offer customers for getting from CAD file to end-use parts, without sacrificing affordability."

The AON-M2 2020 is already shipping and any inquiries can be made via the AON3D website.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-company-aon3d-launches-industrial-3d-printer-built-for-the-strongest-plastics-in-the-world-301004750.html

SOURCE AON3D