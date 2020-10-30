Canadian Consulting Engineering Firms Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Industry and Society During Virtual Celebration

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - From innovative engineering solutions in remote locations to heritage building rehabilitations and iconic bridge designs, to complex water, natural resource and environmental projects, the work of Canadian consulting engineering firms was celebrated online Thursday night, as twenty projects were recognized with an Award of Excellence for their technical excellence and their contributions to society during the 2020 Canadian Consulting Engineering (CCE) Awards virtual celebration.

Now in their 52nd year, the CCE Awards are presented jointly by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies-Canada (ACEC) and Canadian Consulting Engineer magazine. "Though we may not have been able to celebrate in-person this year, these achievements and the incredible work of our members were recognized on a virtual stage" said ACEC President and CEO John Gamble. "Through their ingenuity and innovation, the work of consulting engineering companies connects communities, grows the economy, protects the public and improves sustainability. The impacts and benefits of their work are long-lasting, often immeasurable, and deserve to be celebrated." Winners were selected by independent jurors with distinguished and varied backgrounds.

In addition to the Awards of Excellence, three Special Achievement Awards were also presented to three projects. For demonstrating the highest degree of technical merit and innovation, the prestigious Schreyer Award was presented to SNC-Lavalin for their Samuel De Champlain Bridge Corridor project in Montreal, QC. For demonstrating outstanding environmental stewardship Morrison Hershfield was presented with the Tree for Life Award for their Building NX, Humber Collegeproject in Etobicoke, ON. For best showcasing how engineering enhances the social, economic or cultural quality of life of Canadians Accutech Engineering Inc. was presented with the Engineering a Better Canada Award for their Arviligruaq Ilinniarvik School located in Kugaaruk, NU.

Three awards were also presented to deserving individuals for the positive impact they have made to the industry and the association. The 2020 Beaubien Award for lifetime achievement was presented to Andy Robinson, P.Eng., FEC, a former ACEC Chair and the founder of Robinson Consultants Inc. The 2021 Allen D. Williams Scholarship Award, recognizing a young professional's commitment to consulting engineering, was awarded to Julie DiCicco, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., of Dillon Consulting Limited. Finally, Sylvia Jungkind, CIP, CRM, was announced as the recipient of the 2020 ACEC Chair's Award during ACEC-Canada's AGM earlier this week, for her contributions to the association and the consulting engineering industry.

ACEC represents companies in Canada that provide professional engineering services to both public and private sector clients. These services include the planning, design and execution of all types of engineering projects, as well as providing independent advice and expertise in a wide range of engineering and engineering-related fields. For more information about ACEC and the 2020 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards, please visit www.acec.ca.

Canadian Consulting Engineer is a privately-owned magazine for professional engineers working as consultants in the construction field. It is published by Annex Business Media. This year's award-winning projects are described in full in the October/November 2020 issue of Canadian Consulting Engineer at www.canadianconsultingengineer.com/digital-edition/.

