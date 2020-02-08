Canadian Hip Hop Artist Toronto Poor Boy Releases Inspiring New Single "Big Dreams"

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian hip hop artist Toronto Poor Boy is set to inspire with the release of his fired up new track, "Big Dreams" — available now.

With 340,000+ views across YouTube and radio airplay throughout Toronto, Australia and the UK, Toronto Poor Boy has released the track ahead of his forthcoming debut studio album, available this spring.

Hot on the heels of late 2019's single release, "Karma," "Big Dreams" amplifies the Jamaican-born entertainer's dynamic blend of hip hop, rock and reggae, while drawing audiences to his magnetic online presence full of original comedy skits.

But even further, the track mirrors Poor Boy's own story and path; born in Jamaica into poverty, he was raised in group and foster homes throughout Toronto from the time he immigrated to Canada as a young teen, to the point of legal age and when he was released on his own.

It's this come up — from straits to the stage — that magnify Toronto Poor Boy's achievements in working hard to pursue his dream of writing and performing. It's his personal struggle — the loneliness of not having a family, the experience of navigating life far back from the 'starting line,' and the quest to stay out of trouble— that create such a rich and dynamic storytelling within the rapper's music.

Poor Boy's music is very much a reflection of his complex identity; "I'm very much two people," he says. "Not innocent or bad, but both parts exist simultaneously."

"Ultimately, it's my goal to inspire those in my community. My message to everyone is to never give up, and to keep working on those 'Big Dreams.'"

"Big Dreams" is available now.

For more information, please contact:

Dawn Van Dam

Canyon Entertainment Group

info@canyonentertainmentgroup.com

416-402-8274

SOURCE Toronto Poor Boy