Canadian housing starts declined in February

OTTAWA, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 208,525 units in February 2020, compared to 211,153 units in January 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts declined in February, driven by lower-trending multi-unit starts." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Single and multi-unit starts in Toronto both trended lower, while activity in Montréal declined due to lower-trending multi-unit starts. This offset a slight up-tick in Vancouver, which follows four consecutive declines in that CMA."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 210,069 units in February, a decrease of 1.9% from 214,031 units in January. The SAAR of urban starts also decreased by 1.9% in February to 199,304 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 6.1% to 146,072 units in February while single-detached urban starts increased by 11.9% to 53,232 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 10,765 units.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


February
2019

February
2020

%

February
2019

February
2020

%

February
2019

February
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.-L.

7

6

-14

9

9

-

16

15

-6

P.E.I.   

6

7

17

0

68

##

6

75

##

N.S.   

43

95

121

190

459

142

233

554

138

N.B.   

7

13

86

0

33

##

7

46

##

Atlantic

63

121

92

199

569

186

262

690

163

Qc

181

243

34

1,690

2,206

31

1,871

2,449

31

Ont.   

670

1,084

62

2,763

4,269

55

3,433

5,353

56

Man.   

134

172

28

241

170

-29

375

342

-9

Sask.   

47

60

28

28

68

143

75

128

71

Alta.   

513

713

39

888

732

-18

1,401

1,445

3

Prairies

694

945

36

1,157

970

-16

1,851

1,915

3

B.C.   

418

444

6

2,430

2,572

6

2,848

3,016

6

Canada (10,000+)

2,026

2,837

40

8,239

10,586

28

10,265

13,423

31

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

19

15

-21

100

207

107

119

222

87

Barrie

3

70

##

72

0

-100

75

70

-7

Belleville

5

13

160

0

2

##

5

15

200

Brantford

14

26

86

14

4

-71

28

30

7

Calgary

207

298

44

395

348

-12

602

646

7

Edmonton

221

324

47

383

296

-23

604

620

3

Greater Sudbury

0

0

-

0

0

-

0

0

-

Guelph

6

1

-83

170

10

-94

176

11

-94

Halifax

30

62

107

181

373

106

211

435

106

Hamilton

25

28

12

123

549

346

148

577

290

Kelowna

15

40

167

8

276

##

23

316

##

Kingston

2

15

##

0

0

-

2

15

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

63

63

-

24

241

##

87

304

249

Lethbridge

8

15

88

44

12

-73

52

27

-48

London

50

112

124

23

84

265

73

196

168

Moncton

2

6

200

0

0

-

2

6

200

Montréal

90

113

26

1,000

1,330

33

1,090

1,443

32

Oshawa

12

48

300

19

140

##

31

188

##

Ottawa-Gatineau

87

176

102

727

1,002

38

814

1,178

45


Gatineau

8

23

188

122

370

203

130

393

202


Ottawa

79

153

94

605

632

4

684

785

15

Peterborough

3

3

-

0

0

-

3

3

-

Québec

24

42

75

83

132

59

107

174

63

Regina

18

24

33

9

42

367

27

66

144

Saguenay

2

1

-50

14

20

43

16

21

31

St. Catharines-Niagara

53

88

66

106

108

2

159

196

23

Saint John

1

4

300

0

33

##

1

37

##

St. John's

5

5

-

9

8

-11

14

13

-7

Saskatoon

27

33

22

15

24

60

42

57

36

Sherbrooke

8

8

-

291

36

-88

299

44

-85

Thunder Bay

1

0

-100

0

0

-

1

0

-100

Toronto

183

230

26

1,403

2,176

55

1,586

2,406

52

Trois-Rivières

0

1

##

30

36

20

30

37

23

Vancouver

208

210

1

1,791

1,420

-21

1,999

1,630

-18

Victoria

39

68

74

299

414

38

338

482

43

Windsor

13

42

223

42

23

-45

55

65

18

Winnipeg

112

155

38

192

159

-17

304

314

3

Total

1,556

2,339

50

7,567

9,505

26

9,123

11,844

30


Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

 


Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


January
2020

February
2020

%

January
2020

February
2020

%

January
2020

February
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)

N.L.

358

313

-13

133

357

168

491

670

36

P.E.I.   

201

311

55

228

816

258

429

1,127

163

N.S.   

1,575

1,962

25

803

5,809

##

2,378

7,771

227

N.B.   

608

860

41

1,136

412

-64

1,744

1,272

-27

Qc  

6,875

7,658

11

66,429

37,333

-44

73,304

44,991

-39

Ont.   

18,706

20,782

11

50,537

58,186

15

69,243

78,968

14

Man.   

2,204

2,554

16

4,512

2,040

-55

6,716

4,594

-32

Sask.   

1,086

1,150

6

2,184

816

-63

3,270

1,966

-40

Alta.   

10,132

10,444

3

10,952

9,215

-16

21,084

19,659

-7

B.C.   

5,831

7,198

23

18,730

31,088

66

24,561

38,286

56

Canada (10,000+)

47,576

53,232

12

155,644

146,072

-6

203,220

199,304

-2

Canada (All Areas)

55,463

61,135

10

158,571

148,934

-6

214,031

210,069

-2

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

214

243

14

2,784

2,484

-11

2,998

2,727

-9

Barrie

359

3,413

##

48

0

-100

407

3,413

##

Belleville

726

757

4

1,380

24

-98

2,106

781

-63

Brantford

453

517

14

120

48

-60

573

565

-1

Calgary

3,892

4,341

12

4,596

4,176

-9

8,488

8,517

0

Edmonton

4,740

4,730

0

4,692

3,552

-24

9,432

8,282

-12

Greater Sudbury

7

135

##

0

0

-

7

135

##

Guelph

151

13

-91

516

120

-77

667

133

-80

Halifax

995

1,324

33

324

4,476

##

1,319

5,800

340

Hamilton

522

473

-9

1,212

6,588

444

1,734

7,061

307

Kelowna

317

571

80

1,272

3,312

160

1,589

3,883

144

Kingston

202

488

142

72

0

-100

274

488

78

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

667

725

9

4,068

2,892

-29

4,735

3,617

-24

Lethbridge

248

197

-21

60

144

140

308

341

11

London

2,063

1,918

-7

3,060

1,008

-67

5,123

2,926

-43

Moncton

99

407

311

120

0

-100

219

407

86

Montréal

3,021

2,837

-6

25,778

16,942

-34

28,799

19,779

-31

Oshawa

564

784

39

312

1,680

438

876

2,464

181

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,162

4,987

58

5,892

12,024

104

9,054

17,011

88


Gatineau

424

530

25

2,676

4,440

66

3,100

4,970

60


Ottawa

2,738

4,457

63

3,216

7,584

136

5,954

12,041

102

Peterborough

103

121

17

0

0

-

103

121

17

Québec

930

927

0

3,696

1,584

-57

4,626

2,511

-46

Regina

362

335

-7

492

504

2

854

839

-2

Saguenay

361

73

-80

756

240

-68

1,117

313

-72

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,002

1,226

22

1,116

1,296

16

2,118

2,522

19

Saint John

108

301

179

312

396

27

420

697

66

St. John's

275

261

-5

120

96

-20

395

357

-10

Saskatoon

594

697

17

1,656

288

-83

2,250

985

-56

Sherbrooke

515

459

-11

2,184

432

-80

2,699

891

-67

Thunder Bay

92

115

25

0

0

-

92

115

25

Toronto

6,656

4,749

-29

25,344

26,112

3

32,000

30,861

-4

Trois-Rivières

212

122

-42

144

432

200

356

554

56

Vancouver

2,792

3,533

27

10,380

17,040

64

13,172

20,573

56

Victoria

516

929

80

156

4,968

##

672

5,897

##

Windsor

204

861

322

60

276

360

264

1,137

331

Winnipeg

1,895

2,191

16

4,284

1,908

-55

6,179

4,099

-34


Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

