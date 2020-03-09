Canadian housing starts declined in February

OTTAWA, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 208,525 units in February 2020, compared to 211,153 units in January 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts declined in February, driven by lower-trending multi-unit starts." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Single and multi-unit starts in Toronto both trended lower, while activity in Montréal declined due to lower-trending multi-unit starts. This offset a slight up-tick in Vancouver, which follows four consecutive declines in that CMA."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 210,069 units in February, a decrease of 1.9% from 214,031 units in January. The SAAR of urban starts also decreased by 1.9% in February to 199,304 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 6.1% to 146,072 units in February while single-detached urban starts increased by 11.9% to 53,232 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 10,765 units.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total

February

2019 February

2020 % February

2019 February

2020 % February

2019 February

2020 % Provinces (10,000+) N.-L. 7 6 -14 9 9 - 16 15 -6 P.E.I. 6 7 17 0 68 ## 6 75 ## N.S. 43 95 121 190 459 142 233 554 138 N.B. 7 13 86 0 33 ## 7 46 ## Atlantic 63 121 92 199 569 186 262 690 163 Qc 181 243 34 1,690 2,206 31 1,871 2,449 31 Ont. 670 1,084 62 2,763 4,269 55 3,433 5,353 56 Man. 134 172 28 241 170 -29 375 342 -9 Sask. 47 60 28 28 68 143 75 128 71 Alta. 513 713 39 888 732 -18 1,401 1,445 3 Prairies 694 945 36 1,157 970 -16 1,851 1,915 3 B.C. 418 444 6 2,430 2,572 6 2,848 3,016 6 Canada (10,000+) 2,026 2,837 40 8,239 10,586 28 10,265 13,423 31 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 19 15 -21 100 207 107 119 222 87 Barrie 3 70 ## 72 0 -100 75 70 -7 Belleville 5 13 160 0 2 ## 5 15 200 Brantford 14 26 86 14 4 -71 28 30 7 Calgary 207 298 44 395 348 -12 602 646 7 Edmonton 221 324 47 383 296 -23 604 620 3 Greater Sudbury 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - Guelph 6 1 -83 170 10 -94 176 11 -94 Halifax 30 62 107 181 373 106 211 435 106 Hamilton 25 28 12 123 549 346 148 577 290 Kelowna 15 40 167 8 276 ## 23 316 ## Kingston 2 15 ## 0 0 - 2 15 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 63 63 - 24 241 ## 87 304 249 Lethbridge 8 15 88 44 12 -73 52 27 -48 London 50 112 124 23 84 265 73 196 168 Moncton 2 6 200 0 0 - 2 6 200 Montréal 90 113 26 1,000 1,330 33 1,090 1,443 32 Oshawa 12 48 300 19 140 ## 31 188 ## Ottawa-Gatineau 87 176 102 727 1,002 38 814 1,178 45

Gatineau 8 23 188 122 370 203 130 393 202

Ottawa 79 153 94 605 632 4 684 785 15 Peterborough 3 3 - 0 0 - 3 3 - Québec 24 42 75 83 132 59 107 174 63 Regina 18 24 33 9 42 367 27 66 144 Saguenay 2 1 -50 14 20 43 16 21 31 St. Catharines-Niagara 53 88 66 106 108 2 159 196 23 Saint John 1 4 300 0 33 ## 1 37 ## St. John's 5 5 - 9 8 -11 14 13 -7 Saskatoon 27 33 22 15 24 60 42 57 36 Sherbrooke 8 8 - 291 36 -88 299 44 -85 Thunder Bay 1 0 -100 0 0 - 1 0 -100 Toronto 183 230 26 1,403 2,176 55 1,586 2,406 52 Trois-Rivières 0 1 ## 30 36 20 30 37 23 Vancouver 208 210 1 1,791 1,420 -21 1,999 1,630 -18 Victoria 39 68 74 299 414 38 338 482 43 Windsor 13 42 223 42 23 -45 55 65 18 Winnipeg 112 155 38 192 159 -17 304 314 3 Total 1,556 2,339 50 7,567 9,505 26 9,123 11,844 30

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

January

2020 February

2020 % January

2020 February

2020 % January

2020 February

2020 % Provinces (10,000+) N.L. 358 313 -13 133 357 168 491 670 36 P.E.I. 201 311 55 228 816 258 429 1,127 163 N.S. 1,575 1,962 25 803 5,809 ## 2,378 7,771 227 N.B. 608 860 41 1,136 412 -64 1,744 1,272 -27 Qc 6,875 7,658 11 66,429 37,333 -44 73,304 44,991 -39 Ont. 18,706 20,782 11 50,537 58,186 15 69,243 78,968 14 Man. 2,204 2,554 16 4,512 2,040 -55 6,716 4,594 -32 Sask. 1,086 1,150 6 2,184 816 -63 3,270 1,966 -40 Alta. 10,132 10,444 3 10,952 9,215 -16 21,084 19,659 -7 B.C. 5,831 7,198 23 18,730 31,088 66 24,561 38,286 56 Canada (10,000+) 47,576 53,232 12 155,644 146,072 -6 203,220 199,304 -2 Canada (All Areas) 55,463 61,135 10 158,571 148,934 -6 214,031 210,069 -2 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 214 243 14 2,784 2,484 -11 2,998 2,727 -9 Barrie 359 3,413 ## 48 0 -100 407 3,413 ## Belleville 726 757 4 1,380 24 -98 2,106 781 -63 Brantford 453 517 14 120 48 -60 573 565 -1 Calgary 3,892 4,341 12 4,596 4,176 -9 8,488 8,517 0 Edmonton 4,740 4,730 0 4,692 3,552 -24 9,432 8,282 -12 Greater Sudbury 7 135 ## 0 0 - 7 135 ## Guelph 151 13 -91 516 120 -77 667 133 -80 Halifax 995 1,324 33 324 4,476 ## 1,319 5,800 340 Hamilton 522 473 -9 1,212 6,588 444 1,734 7,061 307 Kelowna 317 571 80 1,272 3,312 160 1,589 3,883 144 Kingston 202 488 142 72 0 -100 274 488 78 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 667 725 9 4,068 2,892 -29 4,735 3,617 -24 Lethbridge 248 197 -21 60 144 140 308 341 11 London 2,063 1,918 -7 3,060 1,008 -67 5,123 2,926 -43 Moncton 99 407 311 120 0 -100 219 407 86 Montréal 3,021 2,837 -6 25,778 16,942 -34 28,799 19,779 -31 Oshawa 564 784 39 312 1,680 438 876 2,464 181 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,162 4,987 58 5,892 12,024 104 9,054 17,011 88

Gatineau 424 530 25 2,676 4,440 66 3,100 4,970 60

Ottawa 2,738 4,457 63 3,216 7,584 136 5,954 12,041 102 Peterborough 103 121 17 0 0 - 103 121 17 Québec 930 927 0 3,696 1,584 -57 4,626 2,511 -46 Regina 362 335 -7 492 504 2 854 839 -2 Saguenay 361 73 -80 756 240 -68 1,117 313 -72 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,002 1,226 22 1,116 1,296 16 2,118 2,522 19 Saint John 108 301 179 312 396 27 420 697 66 St. John's 275 261 -5 120 96 -20 395 357 -10 Saskatoon 594 697 17 1,656 288 -83 2,250 985 -56 Sherbrooke 515 459 -11 2,184 432 -80 2,699 891 -67 Thunder Bay 92 115 25 0 0 - 92 115 25 Toronto 6,656 4,749 -29 25,344 26,112 3 32,000 30,861 -4 Trois-Rivières 212 122 -42 144 432 200 356 554 56 Vancouver 2,792 3,533 27 10,380 17,040 64 13,172 20,573 56 Victoria 516 929 80 156 4,968 ## 672 5,897 ## Windsor 204 861 322 60 276 360 264 1,137 331 Winnipeg 1,895 2,191 16 4,284 1,908 -55 6,179 4,099 -34

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation