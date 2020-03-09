|
09.03.2020 13:13:00
Canadian housing starts declined in February
OTTAWA, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 208,525 units in February 2020, compared to 211,153 units in January 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The national trend in housing starts declined in February, driven by lower-trending multi-unit starts." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Single and multi-unit starts in Toronto both trended lower, while activity in Montréal declined due to lower-trending multi-unit starts. This offset a slight up-tick in Vancouver, which follows four consecutive declines in that CMA."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 210,069 units in February, a decrease of 1.9% from 214,031 units in January. The SAAR of urban starts also decreased by 1.9% in February to 199,304 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 6.1% to 146,072 units in February while single-detached urban starts increased by 11.9% to 53,232 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 10,765 units.
Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
February
February
%
February
February
%
February
February
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.-L.
7
6
-14
9
9
-
16
15
-6
P.E.I.
6
7
17
0
68
##
6
75
##
N.S.
43
95
121
190
459
142
233
554
138
N.B.
7
13
86
0
33
##
7
46
##
Atlantic
63
121
92
199
569
186
262
690
163
Qc
181
243
34
1,690
2,206
31
1,871
2,449
31
Ont.
670
1,084
62
2,763
4,269
55
3,433
5,353
56
Man.
134
172
28
241
170
-29
375
342
-9
Sask.
47
60
28
28
68
143
75
128
71
Alta.
513
713
39
888
732
-18
1,401
1,445
3
Prairies
694
945
36
1,157
970
-16
1,851
1,915
3
B.C.
418
444
6
2,430
2,572
6
2,848
3,016
6
Canada (10,000+)
2,026
2,837
40
8,239
10,586
28
10,265
13,423
31
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
19
15
-21
100
207
107
119
222
87
Barrie
3
70
##
72
0
-100
75
70
-7
Belleville
5
13
160
0
2
##
5
15
200
Brantford
14
26
86
14
4
-71
28
30
7
Calgary
207
298
44
395
348
-12
602
646
7
Edmonton
221
324
47
383
296
-23
604
620
3
Greater Sudbury
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
Guelph
6
1
-83
170
10
-94
176
11
-94
Halifax
30
62
107
181
373
106
211
435
106
Hamilton
25
28
12
123
549
346
148
577
290
Kelowna
15
40
167
8
276
##
23
316
##
Kingston
2
15
##
0
0
-
2
15
##
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
63
63
-
24
241
##
87
304
249
Lethbridge
8
15
88
44
12
-73
52
27
-48
London
50
112
124
23
84
265
73
196
168
Moncton
2
6
200
0
0
-
2
6
200
Montréal
90
113
26
1,000
1,330
33
1,090
1,443
32
Oshawa
12
48
300
19
140
##
31
188
##
Ottawa-Gatineau
87
176
102
727
1,002
38
814
1,178
45
Gatineau
8
23
188
122
370
203
130
393
202
Ottawa
79
153
94
605
632
4
684
785
15
Peterborough
3
3
-
0
0
-
3
3
-
Québec
24
42
75
83
132
59
107
174
63
Regina
18
24
33
9
42
367
27
66
144
Saguenay
2
1
-50
14
20
43
16
21
31
St. Catharines-Niagara
53
88
66
106
108
2
159
196
23
Saint John
1
4
300
0
33
##
1
37
##
St. John's
5
5
-
9
8
-11
14
13
-7
Saskatoon
27
33
22
15
24
60
42
57
36
Sherbrooke
8
8
-
291
36
-88
299
44
-85
Thunder Bay
1
0
-100
0
0
-
1
0
-100
Toronto
183
230
26
1,403
2,176
55
1,586
2,406
52
Trois-Rivières
0
1
##
30
36
20
30
37
23
Vancouver
208
210
1
1,791
1,420
-21
1,999
1,630
-18
Victoria
39
68
74
299
414
38
338
482
43
Windsor
13
42
223
42
23
-45
55
65
18
Winnipeg
112
155
38
192
159
-17
304
314
3
Total
1,556
2,339
50
7,567
9,505
26
9,123
11,844
30
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
January
February
%
January
February
%
January
February
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.L.
358
313
-13
133
357
168
491
670
36
P.E.I.
201
311
55
228
816
258
429
1,127
163
N.S.
1,575
1,962
25
803
5,809
##
2,378
7,771
227
N.B.
608
860
41
1,136
412
-64
1,744
1,272
-27
Qc
6,875
7,658
11
66,429
37,333
-44
73,304
44,991
-39
Ont.
18,706
20,782
11
50,537
58,186
15
69,243
78,968
14
Man.
2,204
2,554
16
4,512
2,040
-55
6,716
4,594
-32
Sask.
1,086
1,150
6
2,184
816
-63
3,270
1,966
-40
Alta.
10,132
10,444
3
10,952
9,215
-16
21,084
19,659
-7
B.C.
5,831
7,198
23
18,730
31,088
66
24,561
38,286
56
Canada (10,000+)
47,576
53,232
12
155,644
146,072
-6
203,220
199,304
-2
Canada (All Areas)
55,463
61,135
10
158,571
148,934
-6
214,031
210,069
-2
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
214
243
14
2,784
2,484
-11
2,998
2,727
-9
Barrie
359
3,413
##
48
0
-100
407
3,413
##
Belleville
726
757
4
1,380
24
-98
2,106
781
-63
Brantford
453
517
14
120
48
-60
573
565
-1
Calgary
3,892
4,341
12
4,596
4,176
-9
8,488
8,517
0
Edmonton
4,740
4,730
0
4,692
3,552
-24
9,432
8,282
-12
Greater Sudbury
7
135
##
0
0
-
7
135
##
Guelph
151
13
-91
516
120
-77
667
133
-80
Halifax
995
1,324
33
324
4,476
##
1,319
5,800
340
Hamilton
522
473
-9
1,212
6,588
444
1,734
7,061
307
Kelowna
317
571
80
1,272
3,312
160
1,589
3,883
144
Kingston
202
488
142
72
0
-100
274
488
78
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
667
725
9
4,068
2,892
-29
4,735
3,617
-24
Lethbridge
248
197
-21
60
144
140
308
341
11
London
2,063
1,918
-7
3,060
1,008
-67
5,123
2,926
-43
Moncton
99
407
311
120
0
-100
219
407
86
Montréal
3,021
2,837
-6
25,778
16,942
-34
28,799
19,779
-31
Oshawa
564
784
39
312
1,680
438
876
2,464
181
Ottawa-Gatineau
3,162
4,987
58
5,892
12,024
104
9,054
17,011
88
Gatineau
424
530
25
2,676
4,440
66
3,100
4,970
60
Ottawa
2,738
4,457
63
3,216
7,584
136
5,954
12,041
102
Peterborough
103
121
17
0
0
-
103
121
17
Québec
930
927
0
3,696
1,584
-57
4,626
2,511
-46
Regina
362
335
-7
492
504
2
854
839
-2
Saguenay
361
73
-80
756
240
-68
1,117
313
-72
St. Catharines-Niagara
1,002
1,226
22
1,116
1,296
16
2,118
2,522
19
Saint John
108
301
179
312
396
27
420
697
66
St. John's
275
261
-5
120
96
-20
395
357
-10
Saskatoon
594
697
17
1,656
288
-83
2,250
985
-56
Sherbrooke
515
459
-11
2,184
432
-80
2,699
891
-67
Thunder Bay
92
115
25
0
0
-
92
115
25
Toronto
6,656
4,749
-29
25,344
26,112
3
32,000
30,861
-4
Trois-Rivières
212
122
-42
144
432
200
356
554
56
Vancouver
2,792
3,533
27
10,380
17,040
64
13,172
20,573
56
Victoria
516
929
80
156
4,968
##
672
5,897
##
Windsor
204
861
322
60
276
360
264
1,137
331
Winnipeg
1,895
2,191
16
4,284
1,908
-55
6,179
4,099
-34
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
