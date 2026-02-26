Canadian Market Aims To Edge Up

(RTTNews) - The third round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva might be influencing investors on Thursday. The AI bubble fears are over with a promising earnings from Nvidia.

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday. Spot gold rose by 0.3 percent to $5,182.41 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 33.60 points or 0.67 percent at $5,190.60. Silver Futures were down 3.218 points or 3.45 percent at 87.780.

The dollar edged lower. Oil prices hovered near seven-month highs. Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.1 percent to $70.78 a barrel while WTI crude futures were little changed at $65.45.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished at 34,127.33, up 156.95, or 0.46 percent.

In the Corporate sector, Canadian media and telecommunications company Quebecor Inc. (QBR_MV_A.TO) Thursday reported fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders of C$211.5 million, or C$0.93 per share, up from C$177.7 million or C$0.76 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was C$226.2 million or C$0.99 per share, compared with C$186.6 million or C$0.80 per share a year earlier.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq jumped 288.40 points or 1.3 percent to 23,152.08, the S&P 500 climbed 56.06 points or 0.8 percent to 6,946.13 and the Dow rose 307.65 points or 0.6 percent to 49,482.15.

On the U.S. economic front, the Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The Level was up $6.613 trillion.

Federal Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman would testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on an update from the Prudential Regulators at 10.00 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,146.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.44 percent to 26,381.02.

Japanese markets gave up some early gains. The Nikkei average closed 0.29 percent higher at 58,753.39. The broader Topix index settled 0.97 percent higher at 3,880.34.

Australian markets eked out modest gains to reach a new record. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.51 percent to 9,175.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.53 percent at 9,408.70.