(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is notably lower around noon on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in technology, financials, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.

Tech stocks are reeling under pressure amid concerns about the sustainability of AI trade following the recent developments in Nvidia, including the resignation of the company's co-founder and CEO. The U.S. tech major is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings later in the day.

Worries about inflation and possibility of further monetary tightening by the Canadian central bank also appear to be forcing investors into a defensive mood.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 35,325.17 earlier in the session, was down 276.72 points or 0.77% at 35,445.41 a few minutes past noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index is down nearly 2.5%. Blackberry is down nearly 7%. Shopify, Enghouse Systems, Computer Modelling, Open Text Corporation, Lightspeed Commerce, Descartes Systems Group and Docebo are lower by 2.2%-4.2%. Celestica and CGI Inc. are also notably lower.

Among financials shares, EQB, Bank of Montreal, Brookfield Corporation, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada are down 1.4%-2.8%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Gildan Activewear, Dollarama, Restaurant Brands International, Artizia and Linamar Corp. are down 1.1%-2.5%.

In the industrials sector, Brid Construction Inc. shares are down more than 6%. The company announced an agreement to acquire Kel-Gor Ltd. an industrial maintenance services provider, and certain of its affiliates for $200 million. Concurrently, the company announced a $200 million bought-deal public offering of common shares to help fund the acquisition.

Aecon Group, Waste Connections and Russel Metals are down 4.5%-4.8%. Thomson Reuters, WSP Global, Nfi Group, Rb Global, Toromont Industries and Hammond Power Solutions are lower by 2%-3%.

First Quantum Minerals is rising nearly 5%. Seabridge Gold, Franco-Nevada Corp., Osisko Gold Royalties, Iamgold Corp. and Lundin Mining are gaining 2%-4.5%.

Enerflex, Magna International, Cogeco Cable, Kinross, Endeavour Mining, Silvercorp Metals, Nutrien, SSR Mining, BCE and B2Gold Corp are among the other notable gainers.

In economic news, data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada fell 2% month-on-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 244,558 units in October, down from a revised 250,072 units in September but above market expectations of 238,000 units.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed car registrations in Canada rose 7% year-on-year to 180,457 units in September/ Sales of passenger cars increased 15.4% and truck sales surged 5.9%, while zero-emission vehicle sales surged 66.6%.