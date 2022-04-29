Canadian Market Down Firmly In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market looks headed for a weak close on Friday with stocks from industrials, technology, energy and communications sectors reeling under selling pressure.

Disappointing results from U.S. online retail giant Amazon Inc triggered a sell-off in the U.S. market, which is turn has rendered the mood in the Canadian market weak. Worries about inflation contribute as well to market's weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 257.70 points or 1.22% at 20,863.36.

Nfi Group Inc (NFI.TO), down 14.9%, is the biggest loser in the Industrials index, which is down by about 1.9%.

Cae Inc (CAE.TO) is plunging 7% and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) is declining 5.5%. Cargojet (CJT.TO), Gfl Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BBU.UN.TO) and Tfi International (TFII.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

In the communications space, Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO) both are down by about 2.5%. BCE Inc (BCE.TO) is down 1.9%, Telus Corp (T.TO) is lower by 1.5% and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is down 1.1%.

Technology stocks Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Telus International (TIXT.TO) are down 2.7 to 4.2%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are also down sharply.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), down 7%, is the biggest loser in the Energy Index. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are lower by 2 to 4%.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) reported first-quarter net income of $0.4 billion or $0.36 per common share compared to a net loss of $1.1 billion or a loss of $1.11 per common share in 2021. The stock is down more than 4%.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is gaining about 1.5% after the company said it posted its highest first quarter net income in over 30 years of $1,173 million with Upstream income of $782 million and Downstream income of $389 million, driven primarily by strong market conditions.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) reported adjusted net income of $183 million for the first quarter of the current financial year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.28 in the quarter, compared to $1.86 a year ago. The stock is down more than 2%.

On the economic front, the Canadian economy likely expanded by 0.5% month-over-month in March of 2022, with preliminary data also suggesting annualized growth for the first quarter at about 5.6% on an annualized basis.