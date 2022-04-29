|
29.04.2022 20:55:19
Canadian Market Down Firmly In Negative Territory
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market looks headed for a weak close on Friday with stocks from industrials, technology, energy and communications sectors reeling under selling pressure.
Disappointing results from U.S. online retail giant Amazon Inc triggered a sell-off in the U.S. market, which is turn has rendered the mood in the Canadian market weak. Worries about inflation contribute as well to market's weakness.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 257.70 points or 1.22% at 20,863.36.
Nfi Group Inc (NFI.TO), down 14.9%, is the biggest loser in the Industrials index, which is down by about 1.9%.
Cae Inc (CAE.TO) is plunging 7% and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) is declining 5.5%. Cargojet (CJT.TO), Gfl Environmental Inc (GFL.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BBU.UN.TO) and Tfi International (TFII.TO) are down 2 to 4%.
In the communications space, Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO) both are down by about 2.5%. BCE Inc (BCE.TO) is down 1.9%, Telus Corp (T.TO) is lower by 1.5% and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is down 1.1%.
Technology stocks Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Telus International (TIXT.TO) are down 2.7 to 4.2%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are also down sharply.
Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), down 7%, is the biggest loser in the Energy Index. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are lower by 2 to 4%.
TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) reported first-quarter net income of $0.4 billion or $0.36 per common share compared to a net loss of $1.1 billion or a loss of $1.11 per common share in 2021. The stock is down more than 4%.
Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is gaining about 1.5% after the company said it posted its highest first quarter net income in over 30 years of $1,173 million with Upstream income of $782 million and Downstream income of $389 million, driven primarily by strong market conditions.
Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) reported adjusted net income of $183 million for the first quarter of the current financial year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.28 in the quarter, compared to $1.86 a year ago. The stock is down more than 2%.
On the economic front, the Canadian economy likely expanded by 0.5% month-over-month in March of 2022, with preliminary data also suggesting annualized growth for the first quarter at about 5.6% on an annualized basis.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.