Canadian Market Down In Negative Territory In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which briefly emerged into positive territory after an early setback Tuesday morning, faltered again soon and continues to languish in negative territory amid worries about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Tensions in Eastern Europe escalated after Russia recognized two Ukrainian separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as sovereign states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently ordered troops into the territory as "peacekeepers," intensifying a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

Meanwhile, the U.K. has announced a "first tranche" of sanctions on Russia, targeting five Russian banks and three "very high net worth" individuals. Germany has also halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, while the U.S. plans to announce additional sanctions on Russia later in the day.

Healthcare stocks are the major losers. Shares from industrials and consumer sections are also weak. Energy stocks are faring well thanks to higher crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 80.55 or 0.38% at 20,927.65.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down by about 2%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is drifting down 4.7%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down 3.8%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is lower by about 2.7% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is down 2.2%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are down 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are down 2.7% and 2.25%, respectively. Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) is down 2% and Magna International (MG.TO) is lower by about 1.3%.

Among consumer staples shares, Primo Water Corp (PRMW.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), Weston George (WN.TO), Alimentation Couche Tard (ATD.B.TO), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) and Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) are down 1 to 1.7%.

Paramount Resources (POU.TO), up 8.25%, tops the list of gainers in the Energy Index. Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are down 2 to 2.7%.