Canadian Market Down Marginally

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trading Wednesday morning. With traders continuing to stay away on the sidelines due to year-end holidays, and the upcoming New Year Day, the market is moving in a very narrow range since the opening bell this morning.

Investors are assessing the recent economic reports from the U.S., and weighing the possible monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve, in addition to closely following the developments on the geopolitical front.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 37.30 points or 0.11% at 31,829,06 a little while ago.

The index has gained close to 30% this year, marking the third straight annual gain, and the strongest annual return since 2009.

Tenaz Energy, NexGen Energy, OceanaGold Corporation, Moson Coors Canada, MDA Space, BCE Inc., Bombardier, G Mining Ventures and SSR Mining are up with sharp to moderate gains.

Transcontinental, TC Energy Corp., Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, Nutrien, Barrick Mining Corporation and Power Corporation of Canada are showing weakness.