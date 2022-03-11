Canadian Market Down Marginally Despite Strong Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent uptick, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory Friday morning, weighed down by losses in materials, healthcare and technology sections.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 21,616.95 after opening modestly lower, dropped to 21,506.50 before recovering to 21,554.30, trimming down its loss to 27.40 points or 0.13%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy added 336,600 jobs in February of 2022, more than offsetting losses that coincided with stricter public health measures in January. It was the biggest addition in employment since September 2020. Economists had forecast an addition of 160,000 jobs in the month.

Full Time Employment in Canada increased by 121,500 thousand in February of 2022, while part-time employment increased by 215,100.

The unemployment rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in February of 2022 from 6.5% in January, much lower than market expectations of 6.2%, and the lowest jobless rate since July 2020.

Still, the mood is cautious amid concerns about Russia-Ukraine conflict with reports saying Russia has widened its attacks to more Ukrainian cities.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) is down nearly 6%, extending losses from the previous session. Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are down 2 to 5%.

Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) is gaining 3.25%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), BCE Inc (BCE.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.5%.