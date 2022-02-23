Canadian Market Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent modest uptick, the Canadian stock market slipped into negative territory Wednesday morning, weighed down by losses in healthcare, technology and industrials shares.

While bargain hunting after four successive days of losses lifted the market at the start, lingering worries about geopolitical tensions, and a lack of positive triggers have rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 20,996.07 in early trades, dropped to a low of 20,841.19 subsequently and is down 10.45 points of 0.0% at 20,897.37 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is down by about 1.7%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is declining 4.6%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is down 2.2% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is lower by about 1%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are also notably lower.

In the industrials section, Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Lion Electric (LEV.TO), Gfl International (GFL.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Among technology stocks, Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are down 2.4 to 3.8%. Telus International (TIXT.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are down 1.4 to 4%.

Energy stocks Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are up 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) is climbing 2% and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) is up 1%, while Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are gaining 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

On the geopolitical front, a report from CNN indicates the White House is planning to allow the toughest sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to move forward.

An official told CNN the sanction of Nord Stream 2's parent company, which the Biden administration previously blocked using a national security waiver, is "effectively a death knell to the project."