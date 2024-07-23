|
23.07.2024 20:56:59
Canadian Market Down Marginally In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory Tuesday afternoon with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade, as investors await the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 24.42 points or 0.11% at 22,848.23 a little while ago.
Energy stocks are weak, weighed down by lower oil prices. The Energy Capped Index is down 1.6%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are down 4% and 3.5%, respectively. International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Mattr Corp (MATR.TO), Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are down 2 to 2.5%.
BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) are among the other notable losers.
Among the gainers, Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BDGI.TO) is up 4.5%, goeasy (GSY.TO) is rising 3.5% and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is advancing 2.3%.
Dollarama (DOL.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) are up 1 to 2%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt in Rot -- DAX schließlich tiefer -- Wall Street geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Rot. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch leichter. Die US-Börsen wiesen erhebliche Kursverluste aus. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.