Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-
01.12.2025 19:51:21

Canadian Market Down On Weak Data; Tech Stocks Lose Ground

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is notably lower Monday afternoon, weighed down by losses in technology, financials and communications sectors. The mood in the market is cautious with investors awaiting earnings from major Canadian banks and some crucial economic data from the U.S. this week.

Data showing a deterioration in manufacturing activity in Canada weighed on sentiment.

Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.4 in November from October's 49.6, signalling a modest deterioration and extending the sector's contraction for a tenth straight month.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 31,141.65, was down 141.94 points or 0.45% at 31,240.84 a little while ago.

The Information Technology Capped Index dropped 2.91%. Celestica, Bitforms and Shopify lost 5.9%, 5.7% and 4.8%, respectively.

Dye & Durham, BlackBerry, Sangoma Technologies, TecSys, Enghouse Systems, Constellation Software and Coveo Solutions were down 1 to 2.2%.

Communicatins stocks Cogeco Communicatins, Telus Corp., and Quebecor drifted down 2%, 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

In the financials sector, Sun Life Financial, Intact Financial, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Brookfield Corporation lost 1 to 2%. Laurentian Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia also showed weakness.

Bausch Health Companies soared more than 14.5%. Aecon, First Majestic Silver, Canada Goose Holdings, Teck Resources, TFI International, Endeavour Mining, Nee Gold, Ovintiv, Nutrien, Methanex, SNC Lavalin, Ero Copper and George Weston gained 2 to 5%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:15 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
19:29 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
18:02 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen