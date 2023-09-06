|
06.09.2023 23:17:44
Canadian Market Ends Notably Lower After BoC's Rate Decision
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Wednesday due to sustained selling at several counters after the Bank of Canada held its interest rate unchanged but did not rule out further tightening.
The central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 5% after two back-to-back rises. The bank cited a shift in the economy to a weaker phase and easing labor market pressures as the reason for its decision.
The central bank, which said it will continue to monitor inflation dynamics, has not ruled out further tightening.
Healthcare, utilities, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks were among the major losers.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 20,181.61, ended with a loss of 186.80 points or 0.92% at 20,226.96.
Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) ended nearly 6% down. The company announced it has signed a deal to purchase utilities in the U.S. from Dominion Energy for $14 billion.
Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) ended 5% down. BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) closed lower by 1.3 to 2.5%.
Parkland Corporation (PKI.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Canadian Apartment Properties (CAR.UN.TO) and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) gained 1 to 3.7%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht bergab. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.