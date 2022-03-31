Canadian Market Ends Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended marginally down on Wednesday, after spending much of the day's session in negative territory, amid concerns about the situation in Ukraine, and imminent policy tightening by the central banks.

Worries about geopolitical tensions resurfaced amid doubts over Russia's promise to scale down military operations in Ukraine.

Ukraine said Russia has violated its pledge to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv by continuing to attack both the battlefronts.

Russia's Defense Ministry had said on Tuesday that Russia would "drastically reduce military activity" on the two Ukrainian cities.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 11.26 points or 0.05% at 22,075.96. The index touched a low of 22,016.49 and a high of 22,109.17 in the session.

Technology and healthcare stocks were the most prominent losers. Stocks from real estate and financial sectors too ended mostly weak. Materials shares posted strong gains.

Technology stocks Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) shed 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Dye & Durham (DND.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) declined 1.9 to 3.3%.

Healthcare stocks Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO), Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) ended notably lower.

Materials shares Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) and Pretium Resources (PVG.TO) both gained about 2.8%. Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) and Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) shed 1 to 1.7%.