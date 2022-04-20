Canadian Market Ends Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - After spending much of the day's session in negative territory, the Canadian market ended marginally down on Wednesday, with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade.

Technology and healthcare stocks ended sharply lower, while shares from energy and communications sectors posted notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 20.44 points or 0.09% at 21,998.38, after moving between 21,933.99 and 22,062.60.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada's annual inflation rate quickened to 6.7% in March of 2022, the highest since January of 1991. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.4%, surpassing forecasts of a 1% increase.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 5.5% year-on-year in March, after rising by 4.8% in February. Economists had forecast an increase of 4.2% in core prices.

The Information Technology Capped Index dropped 5.4%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) plunged nearly 14%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) tumbled 6.25%, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) fell 5.6% and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) drifted down 5.52%. Haivision Systems (HAI.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) were among the other major losers in the sector.

The Health Care Capped Technology Index shed 2.56%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) plunged 8.3%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) lost 4.7 to 5%.

Energy stocks Secure Energy Services (SES.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO) and Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO) gained 2 to 5.1%.

In the communications sector, Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.B.TO) rallied 3.1%. The company reported adjusted net income of $462 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with adjusted net income of $394 million in the year-ago quarter.

Corus Enertainment Inc (CJR.B.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) gained 1.1% and 1%, respectively. BCE Inc (BCE.TO) ended higher by about 0.7%.