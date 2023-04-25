Canadian Market Firmly Down In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Tuesday afternoon, and looks set to end the day's session notably lower.

Energy, industrials, financials and technology stocks are the major losers. Several stocks from the healthcare sector too are down sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 207.72 points or 1.01% at 20,469.02.

The Energy Capped Index is down nearly 2%. Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are down 2.5 to 4%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Softchoice Corp (SFTC.TO) are down 1 to 4%.

In the financials section, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Manulife Financial Services (MFC.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

Among industrials shares, Air Canada (AC.TO), Badger Infrastructure (BDGI.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Gfl International (GFL.TO), Mullen Group (MTL.TO), Tfi International (TFI.TO) and Telus International (TIXT.TO) are lower by 1 to 5%.