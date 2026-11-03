Canadian Market Likely To Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - The U.S. mid-term elections and oil prices might be influencing the investor sentiments on Tuesday. The results will determine on which party might be controlling the House and the Senate.

Crude Oil Futures are down 2.58 percent at 94.09 on Tuesday.

Gold futures are gaining 0.23 percent to 3,978.90, Silver is down 0.80 percent.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session.

S&P/TSX finished up 0.51 percent or 181.06 point at 35,801.09 on Monday.

On the corporate front, Shopify Inc. (SHOP, SHOP.TO), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, reported higher profit in its third quarter, with strong growth in revenues.

In the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $462 million or $0.36 per share, higher than $264 million or $0.20 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings of $638 million or $0.49 per share for the period, compared to $441 million or $0.34 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.6 percent to $3.742 billion from $2.844 billion last year.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly down on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 272.68 points or 1.1 percent to 25,164.32, while the S&P 500 fell 38.67 points or 0.5 percent to 7,541.40.

On the U.S. economic front, the Factory Orders for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The U.S. Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 7.160 million, while it was up 7.079 million in August.

European shares are trading mostly higher on Tuesday. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 0.21 percent or 17.23 points. The German DAX is progressing 30.21 points or 0.12 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 0.58 percent or 62.77 points.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 43.88 points or 0.30 percent at 14,846.40. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.17 percent.

Asian shares ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.82 percent to 3,608.10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.57 percent to 23,525.97.

Japanese markets were closed for a national public holiday.

Australian markets eked out modest gain. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34 percent to 8,886.80. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.35 percent higher at 9,008.90.