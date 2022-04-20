Canadian Market Likely To Open Mixed; Inflation Data To Set The Trend

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation data and U.S. corporate earnings are likely to set the trend for the Canadian market on Wednesday. Positive European markets and higher crude oil prices might aid sentiment a bit.

Data on Canadian inflation for the month of March is due at 8:30 AM ET. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.7% in February of 2022, the highest since August of 1991. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1% in February.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 4.8% in February of 2022 over the same month in the previous year.

A report on new housing prices in Canada is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A.TO) reported adjusted net income of $462 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with adjusted net income of $394 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, led by gains in technology, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and healthcare stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 140.41 points or 0.64% at 22,018.82.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, as bond yields continued to rise and China held key interest rates for corporate and household loans steady despite COVID and Ukraine woes.

Hawkish comments from more Fed officials and Netflix Inc.'s slump in after-hours trading on Wall Street due to lower-than-expected subscriber numbers also kept investors on edge.

Despite worries about growth and the ongoing war in Ukraine, European stocks are up in positive territory Wednesday afternoon with investors reacting to a slew of earnings updates.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.06 or 1.03% at $103.62 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $2.70 or 0.14% at $1,956.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.031 or 0.14% at $25.360 an ounce.