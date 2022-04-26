Canadian Market Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher commodity prices and firm European stocks point to a positive opening for Canadian shares on Tuesday.

Worries about a surge in Coronavirus cases in China and fresh restrictions in several places in that country might weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

Air Canada (AC.TO) reported an operating loss of $550 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to an operating loss of $1.049 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Despite staging a fairly strong recovery after a sharp plunge, the Canadian market ended on a weak note on Monday, led by losses in energy and materials sectors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to 20,672.64 around noon, losing more than 500 points in the process, ended the day with a loss of 174.49 points or 0.82% at 21,011.89.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as expectations for corporate earnings and a retreat in Treasury yields helped offset lingering concerns about the potential economic impact from the widely expected US monetary tightening.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday, with bargain hunting after the setback in the previous session, and positive reaction to some corporate earnings updates lifting up prices.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.74 or 0.74% at $99.28 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $8.90 or 0.47% at $1,904.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.065 or 0.25% at $23.735 an ounce.