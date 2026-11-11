Canadian Market Might Open Moderatly Up

(RTTNews) - Despite the Federal banking holiday in Canada for the Rememberance day, the Toronto Stock Exchange will open for regular trading on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 Index closed down on 0.38 percent or 20.01 points at 7,520.93 on Tuesday.

Gold futures are gaining 17.8 percent, while Silver Futures are up 1.515 percent.

Early signs suggest that Canadian market might open moderately up on Wednsday.

Further to the Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. envoy will meet Russian President Putin in Moscow and Ukrainine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin, for a potential discussions on Wednesday. Reports said that Russia and Ukraine agreed to swap more than 1000 prisoners in the next two to three weeks.

Iran said that an oil tanker was caught fire in Strait of Hormuz, creating fresh tension among investors. Brent crude futures climbed 1.3 percent to $92.74 a barrel.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading higher.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 22.77 points or 0.28 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 189.44 points or 0.72 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 44.80 points or 0.42 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 34.98 points or 0.23 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.60 percent or 38.26 points at 6,366.13.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 187.26 points or 0.7 percent to 25,065.87, the S&P 500 fell 29.01 points or 0.4 percent to 7,520.93 and the Dow dipped 157.86 points or 0.3 percent to 52,231.89.

On the U.S. economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET on Thursday. The consensus is 195K, while it was up 189K in the prior week.

The Existing U.S. Home Sales for October is expected on Thursday a 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 3.860 million, while it was up 3.990 million in the prior month. Month-over-month increase in September was 1.5 percent.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.46 percent higher at 3,680.64.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.98 percent to 24,315.92.

Japanese markets closed higher. The Nikkei average jumped 1.31 percent to 61,248.59 while the broader Topix index settled 0.92 percent higher at 3,929.39.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.27 percent to 9,153.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 0.25 percent to 9,291.30.