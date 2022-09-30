Canadian Market Moderately Higher At Noon

(RTTNews) - After a cautious start, the Canadian market rallied Friday morning, thanks to strong buying in various sectors.

Materials, healthcare, technology and real estate stocks are among the top gainers. Several stocks from energy, financials and utilities sectors are also up with impressive gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 18,381.07 in early trades, is up 159.01 points or 0.86% at 18,600.85 a few minutes past noon.

In the materials section, Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) is soaring nearly 14%. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) and First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) are gaining 6 to 7.5%.

Bellus Health Inc (BLU.TO) shares are up nearly 6%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is rising 4.2%, and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is gaining 2%. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are gaining 1.75% and 1.5%, respectively.

Dye & Durham (DND.TO), is up 9.2%, is the top gainer in the technology section. Payfare Inc (PAY.TO) os gaining 8%. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Tecsys (TCS.TO), Alithya Corp (ALYA.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) are up 3 to 5%.