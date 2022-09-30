Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 18:12:04

Canadian Market Moderately Higher At Noon

(RTTNews) - After a cautious start, the Canadian market rallied Friday morning, thanks to strong buying in various sectors.

Materials, healthcare, technology and real estate stocks are among the top gainers. Several stocks from energy, financials and utilities sectors are also up with impressive gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 18,381.07 in early trades, is up 159.01 points or 0.86% at 18,600.85 a few minutes past noon.

In the materials section, Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) is soaring nearly 14%. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) and First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) are gaining 6 to 7.5%.

Bellus Health Inc (BLU.TO) shares are up nearly 6%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is rising 4.2%, and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is gaining 2%. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are gaining 1.75% and 1.5%, respectively.

Dye & Durham (DND.TO), is up 9.2%, is the top gainer in the technology section. Payfare Inc (PAY.TO) os gaining 8%. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Tecsys (TCS.TO), Alithya Corp (ALYA.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) are up 3 to 5%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen