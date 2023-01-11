Canadian Market Modestly Higher At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory around noon on Wednesday, led by gains in real estate, utilities and healthcare sections.

Stocks from rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The market climbed higher in early trades amid optimism surrounding China reopening, and some profit taking at select counters following the severe hammering they had taken last last year.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 48.79 points or 0.25% at 19,947.65 at noon.

Real estate stocks CDN Apartment (CAR.UN.TO), Colliers International Group (CIGI.TO), Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN.TO), Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Units (AX.UN.TO) and Killam Apartment (KMP.UN.TO) are up 1.5 to 2.2%.

In the utilities section, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO) is gaining more than 2%. Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp (AQN.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Transalta Corp (TA.TO), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BIP.UN.TO) and Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) are up 1.3 to 1.6%.

Healthcare stocks Tilray (TLRY.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) are up 4.75% and 2.3%, respectively.

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are up 4.2 to 5%.

West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Stantec Inc (STN.TO) are surging 2 to 3%.

Filo Mining Corp (FIL.TO) is plunging more than 10%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) are also notably lower.