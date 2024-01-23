|
23.01.2024 19:12:24
Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher Tuesday afternoon, riding on gains in materials and consumer staples sectors.
The mood in the Canadian market is quite cautious with investors awaiting the Bank of Canada's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The BoC is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged. The focus is on the bank's statement for clues about the outlook for interest-rate trajectory.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 60.21 points or 0.29% at 20,984.51 about a little over an hour past noon.
Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) is gaining about 6%. Park Lawn Corporation (PLC.TO) is up 5.8%.
Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) are up 1.3 to 3%.
BRP Inc (DOO.TO) is down 5.6%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is declining by 2.7%. Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Stella-Jones (SJ.TO) are down 1 to 1.6%.
In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada remained unchanged month-on-month in December, following a 0.2% fall in November. On a yearly basis, new home prices decreased by 0.9% in December.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel-- ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX steigt letztlich kräftig -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegten sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.