Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is slightly up in positive territory around mid-afternoon on Tuesday with investors largely making cautious moves, amid uncertainty about Iran and U.S. engaging any meaningful discussions to resolve the Middle East conflict.

On Canadian economic front, data from Statistics Canada said the Canadian GDP is estimated to have expanded by 0.1% from the previous month in May. In April, Canada's GDP jumped 0.5%, revised higher from the preliminary estimate of 0.4%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 70.15 points or 0.2% at 34,893.97 a little while ago.

Healthcare stock Curaleaf Holdings climbed 4.5%. Bausch Health Companies gained modest ground in positive territory.

Ballard Power Systems moved up over 9%. ATS Automation Tooling Systems gained 5%, while First Quantum Minerals, Transcontinental and Ensign Energy Services moved up 4%-4.4%.

Ivanhoe Mines, Celestica, Nutrien, Ero Copper, IGM Financial, Computer Modelling, Finning International, Teck Resources, Lundin Mining, Onex, Power Corporation of Canada, Richie Bros Auctioneers, Aritzia, Magna International and Northland Power gained 2%-4%.

Silvercorp Metals dropped more than 6%. Aurora Cannabis, NexGen Energy, Premium Brands, Saputo, Methanex, Rogers Communications, BCE, Western Forest Products, Constellation Software, TransCanada, Birchcliff Energy, Telus, Cameco and BRP shed 2%-4.3%.