Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 18:39:33

Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is modestly higher a little past noon on Tuesday, riding on strong gains in energy stocks. Several stocks from consumer staples and materials sectors are also notably higher.

The mood is somewhat cautious and movements a bit lackluster, as investors await further updates on the banking sector front, and look ahead to some crucial economic data for direction.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 61.58 points or 0.31% at 19,686.32 about half an hour past noon.

The Energy Capped Index is surging 1.7%. Spartan Delta Corp (SDE.TO) is rising 5.8%, while Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) are gaining 3 to 3.5%.

Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO) are all gaining more than 2%.

Among consumer staples shares, Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) is up more than 6%. Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Filo Mining Corp (FIL.TO), Fortuna Silver Corp (FVI.TO), Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) are up 3.7 to 5%.

Consumer staples shares Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Jamieson Wellness Inc (JWEL.TO), Weston George (WN.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), The North West Company (NWC.TO) and Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen