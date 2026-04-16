16.04.2026 18:09:29

Canadian Market Pares Early Gains

(RTTNews) - After a firm start and a subsequent rise to higher levels, the Canadian market pared gains on Thursday as investors took some profits, cashing in on recent gains.

Real estate, communications, technology and energy stocks were mostly higher, while consumer staples and utilities stocks shed ground. Shares from other sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The market got off to a firm start amid hopes the proposed peace talks between U.S. and Iranian officials will result in a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to reports, the warring nations are considering extending the ceasefire by two weeks in order to allow more time for talks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 34,333.59, gaining about 180 points in the process, dropped to a low of 34,064.58 and was down 17.39 points or 0.05% at 34,138.60 at noon.

First Capital Realty surged 8.5%. BRP Inc., which plunged sharply in the previous session, gained about 7.5% on bargain hunting. Cineplex climbed 6.5%, while BlackBerry moved up 5.2%.

TFI International, Descartes Systems Group, Quebeco, Thomson Reuters, Silvercorp Metals, NexGen Energy, Linamar, Finning International, Baytex Energy and Vermilion Energy gained 2%-4%.

Bombardier shed more than 5%. Canfor drifted down by about 4.3%. Ballard Power Systems, Cronos Group, CAE, Knight Therapeutics, New Flyer Industries, Ero Copper, Air Canada, Interfor, Stella-Jones and TransCanada declined sharply.

In economic news, Data from Statistics Canada showed car registrations in Canada increased to 124,000 units in February from 114,415 units in January.

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