Canadian Market Pares Early Gains; Aurora Cannabis Soars

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which climbed higher Tuesday morning after opening marginally up, pared a significant portion of its gains as the session progressed and was up marginally a little while ago, supported by gains in in stocks from utilities and communications sectors.

A lack of meaningful progress in U.S.-Iran talks and uncertainty about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz weighed on sentiment and prompted investors to tread cautiously.

Investors reacted to quarterly earnings updates and looked ahead to U.S. inflation data, due later in the week, for clues about Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 36,661.19, was up 18.63 points or 0.05% at 36,476.96 a little while ago.

Aurora Cannabis soared nearly 22% after Curaleaf Holdings unveiled a $4-per-share takeover proposal for Aurora Cannabis on Tuesday, taking the offer directly to shareholders after Aurora's board declined to engage in negotiations.

Cargojet, Canopy Growth, Ensign Energy Services, WSP Global, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Onex Corporation, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Colliers International, Brookfield Renewable Partners, BCE, Tilray and Air Canada climbed 3%-6%.

Lundin Mining, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Open Text Corporation, Ero Copper, Western Forest Products, HudBay Minerals, Constellation Software, Kinaxis, Extendicare and Sun Life Financial lost 2%-3%.

Bausch Health Companies, Power Corporation of Canada, Iamgold, First Quantum Minerals, Barrick Gold Corporation, Shopify, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Interfor, First Majestic Silver and Kinross Gold Corp shed 1.4%-2%.