Canadian Market Pares Early Gains; Tech Stocks In Demand

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to a six-week high Wednesday morning, lifted by gains in technology stocks in particular, and some brisk buying at select counters in financials and healthcare sectors.

However, the index pared most of its gains subsequently, weighed down by losses in materials and consumer discretionary sectors.

The mood is a bit positive amid hopes a fresh round of discussions between U.S. and Iran, proposed to take place later this week, will result in a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 34,282.02, was at 34,128.31, up 25.95 points or 0.08% a few minutes before noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed 2.75%. Shopify Inc., the top gainer in the sector, moved up nearly 6%. Descartes Systems Group, Coveo Solutions, Dye & Durham, Lightspeed Commerce, Open Text Corporation, Constellation Software, Firan Technology Group, Docebo, Kinaxis, BlackBerry and Enghouse Systems gained 2.3%-5%.

Constellation Software climbed about 3%. The company said that Juniper Group, an operating group of its Vela Software, has inked a deal to buy a majority interest in Derbysoft Holdings Limited, the parent company of DerbySoft Inc.

Among financials stocks, Onex Corporation climbed nearly 3%. Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Asset Management, Great-West Lifeco, Definity Financial Corporation, Intact Financial Corporation, Manulife Financial and TMX Group gained 1.3%-2%.

Healthcare stocks Curaleaf Holdings and Chartwell Retirement Residences climbed 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. Bausch Health Companies and Sienna Senior Living moved up 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Materials stocks Orla Mining, Torex Gold Resources, Aris Mining, Lundin Gold, Wesdome Gold Mines, G Mining Ventures, Iamgold Corp., Ssr Mining, OceanaGold, Eldorado Gold and K92 Mining lost 3.4%-7.5%.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, BRP Inc. tanked nearly 35% after the company said that it has suspended its fiscal 2027 outlook due to the recent amendment of the tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper imports into the U.S. with effect from April 6.

BRP currently estimates the potential incremental tariff cost related to this amendment to be over $500 million for the remainder of the year. As announced on March 26, for fiscal 2027, the company had projected net income of C$410 million to C$480 million, with normalized earnings of C$5.50 to C$6.50 per share, on total revenue of C$8.900 billion to C$9.150 billion.

Linamar Corp shed about 9%, while Magna International and Gildan Activewear lost 3% and 2.5%, respectively.

In economic news, final data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada rose 3.6% in the month of February, after a 0.3% decline a month earlier. Sales were expected to rise 3.8%.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales increased 2% in February, less than an expected increase of 2.3%.