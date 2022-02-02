Canadian Market Pares Gains After Bright Start

(RTTNews) - After a bright start, the Canadian market has pared its gains Wednesday morning, with stocks from healthcare and technology sectors reversing earlier trend and posting notable losses.

Consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks are faring well. Select stocks from real estate, industrials, utilities, financials and communications sectors are up with notable gains. Materials stocks are off their higher levels, and quite a few have even drifted down sharply into negative territory.

The market opened on a firm note, buoyed by some encouraging earnings updates from top U.S. companies and higher commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 21,300.40 after climbing to 21,419.27, is up 5.71 points or 0.03% at 21,325.63 about an hour before noon.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are down 3 to 4%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are the other prominent losers in the healthcare sector.

Among technology stocks, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is down more than 8.5%. Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are down 3.7 to 5.8%.

Consumer staples shares Loblaw (L.TO), Weston George (WN.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) and Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO) are up 1.3 to 2.7%.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, Magna International (MG.TO) is up 1.8%, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) and Spin Master (TOY.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.3%.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $367.4 million (on GAAP basis) for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, up 7.0% compared with the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, as a result, were $1.49 compared to $1.32 last year, representing an increase of 12.9%, the company said. The stock is gaining about 2.6%.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $23.3 million ( 25 cents per share basic and diluted), a $4.4 million (or 23.3%) increase compared to $18.9 million ( 20 cents per share basic and diluted) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The stock is down 2.1%.