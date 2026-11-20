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20.11.2026 14:16:44
Canadian Market Poised For Negative Open As Oil, Metals Slide
(RTTNews) - Falling oil and precious metals prices, and lower Canadian and U.S. futures are pointing to a negative open for the Canadian market on Friday.
Anthropic's sharp 10% drop in pre-market trading this morning points to a sell-off in the tech space. Uncertainty about the sustainability of AI trade remains a major concern. Possibility of further monetary tightening by central banks, including the Federal Reserve, may also weigh on sentiment.
West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.66 or about 2% at $81.55 a barrel.
Gold futures are down $115.50 or 3.13% at $3,570.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $2.189 or 5.02% at $42.170 an ounce.
On the economic front, Final data on Canadian retail sales for the month of September, and a prelimiary reading on retail sales in October are due at 8:30 AM ET.
A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term index, measuring 12-month business expectations, rose to 57.3 in November, the highest since August, from 51.0 in October.
In corporate news, Saputo Inc. announced on Thursday that it is investing $600 million to expand and enhance its manufacturing network, focusing on high-growth, value-added dairy categories, including cottage cheese, functional beverages and cream cheese.
Canadian stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors turned cautious amid increasing concerns of possible U.S. attacks on Iran that renewed oil-linked inflation worries.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a loss of 549.32 points or 1.59% at 34,028.73.
Asian stocks plunged on Friday as Anthropic's record listing in New York failed to stem concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and rising debt loads in the sector. After the release of hawkish Federal Reserve's October policy meeting minutes, investors are also recalibrating their expectations pertaining to upcoming rate decisions.
The major European markets are down in negative territory today amid uncertainty about the sustainability of AI trade despite Anthropic's record IPO and subsequent premium listing on Wall Street yesterday.
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