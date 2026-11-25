(RTTNews) - Geopolitical uncertainties and the higher energy prices are influencing investor sentiments. The upcoming Thanks Giving and Black Friday is expected to usher retail markets.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished at 33962.25, down 0.051 points or 0.00015 percent.

Gold futures are down 2.31 percent, while Silver futures are down 3.89 percent.

Crude Oil futures are trending slightly up.

The European shares broadly down on Wednesday.

The supply risks are continuing high on Wednesday after Houthis and Saudi Arabia threatened to hit vital portals along the Red sea.

In the Asian trading session oil prices were little changed. Gold prices drifted lower.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 2.03 percent to 3,476.47. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.14 percent to 21,966.01.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average slumped 2.78 percent to 57,011.62 while the broader Topix index settled half a percent lower at 3,746.20.

Australian markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.39 percent to 8,692.40. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.43 percent lower at 8,794.30.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Tuesday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new orders is 0.5 percent, while it was up 1.8 percent in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the third quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 3.5 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in the prior quarter.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 200K, while it was up 203K in the prior month.

The Personal Income and Outlays for October will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The U.S. Corporate Profits for the third quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The year over year after tax corporate profits was 14 percent.

The New Home Sales for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 651K, while it was up 676K in September.