Canadian Market Reeling Under Severe Selling Pressure, Looks Headed For Weak Close

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is deep down in negative territory Thursday afternoon due to heavy selling across the board amid rising concerns about interest rates, inflation, weak growth outlook.

A sell-off on Wall Street is weighing as well on Canadian stocks. Mirroring widespread selling, all the sectoral indices are down in negative territory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tanked to 20,550.61, is down 520.07 points or 2.45% at 20,664.88.

Technology stocks are plunging sharply, pushing the Information Technology Capped Index down by about 6.5%. The Capped Healthcare Index is down 5.8%, while the Materials and Consumer Discretionary indices are down 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively.

Shares from real estate, industrials, financials and energy sectors are also down sharply.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is down more than 13%. The company announced that it would buy Deliverr for $2.1 billion in stocks and cash.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Precision Drilling (PD.TO) and BRP Inc (DOO.TO) are down 5 to 9%.

Franco-Nevad Corp (FNV.TO), Fairfax Financial Group (FFH.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are also down sharply.

Among the gainers, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) is soaring more than 10%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is gaining about 9%.