Canadian Market Remains Firmly Down In Negative Territory At Noon

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which opened on a weak note Thursday morning, continues to languish in negative territory a little past noon due to sustained selling in technology, healthcare and energy stocks.

The mood is quite bearish after four successive days of gains, following a steep drop by Meta, the FaceBook parent after the social media giant reported weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings and provided disappointing revenue guidance for the current quarter.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 207.68 points or 0.97% at 21,154.68 about a quarter past noon, after having dropped to 21,097.56 earlier.

The Capped Information Technology Index is down 4.28%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Telus International (TIXT.TO), Haivision Systems (HAI.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) are down 5 to 7.2%.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Tecsys (TCS.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are also down sharply.

Energy stocks Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are down 1.1 to 2.3%.

In the healthcare sector, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) are down 4.5 to 5.4%.