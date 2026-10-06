Canadian Market Remains Positive, Looks Headed For Firm Close

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remains firmly placed in positive territory Tuesday afternoon as lower oil prices and global bond yields help underpin sentiment.

Utilities and materials stocks are among the prominent gainers. Consumer staples and industrials stocks are weak, while stocks from other sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 167.89 points or 0.47% at 35,686.44 a little while ago.

Atco jumped more than 7%. Emera Inc. and Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of ATCO Ltd., announced today that they have agreed to combine in an all-share merger of equals, creating a utility and energy infrastructure company with a pro forma enterprise value of about C$72 billion. Emera Inc. shares are down nearly 4%, while Canadian Utilities is down 2.5%.

Cameco climbed 7.3%. NexGen Energy, Torex Gold Resources, BlackBerry, Birchcliff Energy, TransAlta, Quebecor, Capital Power, Brookfield Renewable, Ensign Energy Services, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Northland Power and Shopify gained 3%-6%.

Computer Modelling, Paramount Resources, Eldorado Gold, Tilray, Advantage Oil & Gas, AtkinsRealis, Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines are also up sharply.

CGI Inc. shares are down nearly 3%. The company announced today that the French Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Sovereignty has selected it to modernize the ministry's information system. The program will transform more than 70 business applications, with a focus on improving performance, accessibility, resilience and sustainability.

Interfor, Western Forest Products, Canfor, Emera, West Fraser Timber, Dundee Precious Metals, Extendicare, Canadian Utilities and Enerflex are down 2.7%-5.6%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada recorded a trade surplus of C$4.2 billion in August, widening from the upwardly revised C$0.79 billion in the earlier month to mark the largest trade surplus since May of 2022 and the second-largest since August 2008. Exports to the US surged 8.1%, while imports fell by 2%.

Canada's Ivey PMI fell to 58.2 in September from 64.3 in August, missing forecasts of 65.2 and retreating from its highest level since April 2022. The Ivey PMI stood at 59.8 in September 2025.