Canadian Market Remains Weak Despite Coming Off Early Lows

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early lows, the Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory a little past noon on Thursday with stocks from materials and healthcare sectors continuing to reel under selling pressure.

Shares from financials and communications sectors are also a bit subdued. Technology stocks have moved higher, lifting the Information Technology Capped Index up by over 2%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 36,080.86 in early trades, is down 167.71 points or 0.46% at 36,244.01 a little over half an hour past noon.

Capstone Copper shed 6.6%, topping the list of losers in the Materials Index, which is down by about 1.7% with stocks from the sector going down due to weak precious metals prices.

Ngex Minerals, G Mining Ventures, Discovery Mining, Americas Gold & Silver, Skeena Resources, Lithium Americas Corp., Equinox Gold Corp., Perpetua Resources, Eldorada Gold Corporation, B2Gold Corp., and Ssr Mining are down 3%-4.7%.

Healthcare stocks Curaleaf Holdings, Sienna Senior Living and Chartwell Retirement Residences are down 5.6%, 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

In the financials sector, Power Corporation of Canada, Sprott and Great-West Lifeco are down 3.7%, 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. IA Financial Corporation, Onex Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management are also notably lower.

Technology stock Celestica Inc is up nearly 6%. Constellation Software, Coveo Solutions and CGI Inc. are up 1.1%-1.5%.

Cargojet is soaring nearly 14% after reporting net earnings of $19.1 million in the third quarter, an increase of $10.3 million, or 117.0%, compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Canadian Tire Corporation is up 6.5%. The company reported diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.27 for the third quarter ended October 3, 2026, up $1.14 or 36.4% compared to Q3 2025, and up $0.49 or 13.0% on a normalized basis.

Ensign Energy Services, CAE, Parex Resources, Vermilion Energy, Kelt Exploration, Superior Plus, Enerflex, Constellation Software, Whitecap Resources, Thomson Reuters, Methanex and Baytex Energy are up 1%-3.2%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed building permits in Canada decreased 4.1% in September after rising 7.6% in August.