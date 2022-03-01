Canadian Market Retreats After Positive Start

(RTTNews) - After moving higher early on in the session, the Canadian market is down in negative territory around late morning on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in consumer discretionary, healthcare and financial sections.

Riding on higher commodity prices, energy and materials shares gained, setting up a positive start for the market. Encouraging GDP data helped as well.

However, worries about Russia-Ukraine conflict, and concerns about the impact of stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries weighed on the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 21,213.26 in early trades, is down 148.95 points or 0.71% at 20,977.41 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index is down by about 2.1%. Magna International (MG.TO) is declining 5.6%. Martinrea International (MRE.TO) is down nearly 3%, while Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are down 1 to 2.5%.

Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), down 2.5 to 3%, are the prominent losers in the healthcare sector. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are downn 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

In the financials section, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) are down 2.2 to 2.4%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is declining 1.9% and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) is lower by about 1.7%, while Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are down 1 to 1.4%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) is lower by 0.8%.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) is down marginally. The bank reported adjusted net income of $2,758 million for the first quarter of this year, compared to $2,418 million in the year-ago quarter.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is up by about 0.2%. The Bank reported net income of $2,933 million for the first quarter of the current financial year, an increase of 45% over the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income was $2,584 million in the latest quarter, up 27% from a year ago.

Energy stocks Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are gaining 3 to 4%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are also up sharply.

Among materials shares, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) are gaining 4.5 to 7%.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed the Canadian economy grew by 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the most in 4 quarters and following a 1.3% expansion in the third quarter. The economy expanded 4.6% in 2021, after a 5.2% contraction in 2020.

The data said Canada's economy grew 6.7% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis, quickening from an upwardly revised 5.5% expansion in the third quarter of 2021.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI edged up to a three-month high of 56.6 in February of 2022, from a six-month low of 56.2 in January, marking the 20th back-to-back monthly expansion.

Meanwhile, data from ADP showed employment in Canada decreased by 301,000 in January of 2022, the most in 8 months.