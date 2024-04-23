Canadian Market Rises Again; Technology Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory a little before noon on Tuesday, led by gains in technology and healthcare stocks. Several stocks from consumer discretionary, consumer staples and industrials sectors are also notably higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 122.44 points or 0.56% at 21,994.40 a few minutes before noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index is up nearly 2%. Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) are up 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Alithya Group (ALYA.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Tecsys (TCS.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are gaining 1.8 to 3.6%.

Healthcare stock Tilray (TLRY.TO) is up 5.2%. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) are up with modest gains.

Among other gainers in the market, ATS Corporation (ATS.TO), Winpak (WPK.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) are up 3.5 to 4.2%.

SNC-Lavalin Group (ATRL.TO) is up 3.3%. The company, now known as AtkinsRéalis, announced that it has bagged a contract from the Groupe Heritage Ile-d'Orleans to support the development of the new Ile d'Orleans Bridge over the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.

TFI International (TFII.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) are gaining 1 to 2%.